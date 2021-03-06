Since its earliest days, when the late Gladys Susek would spend summers riding around the Venice area in search of houses for its annual tour, the Venice Area Garden Club tour featured homes.
Although most had nice landscaping, the interiors are what true the tour-goers checked out.
This year, thanks to the pandemic, the 32nd annual tour will be strictly a garden tour and plant sale.
Three locations are on the island part of Venice and the other three include two in Venice Acres and one on First Dirt Road — just off Border Road. The annual plant sale will be at one of the homes in Venice Acres and site six is yet another plant source, one rarely open to the public.
While masks and social distancing will be required, putting booties over ones shoes is not required this year. Instead, given the variety of beautiful gardens, a camera might be handy to capture ideas to use at home.
On another note, these gardens are not handicap accessible.
To increase the chances of maintaining social distancing at all the sites, if tour-goers choose routes randomly, rather than going in numerical order beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, there will fewer traffic jams at some houses and less chance of no visitors at other sites.
Random selection of tour sites can also facilitate parking near the homes and make it more fun and safe for everyone.
That being the case, the descriptions that follow are in order of the tour book but with the suggestion that one not take the tour in that order.
Consider the tour lasts two days which means one can visit some homes on March 12 and the rest on March 13.
Tour hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
The tour cost is $25, cash or check only; credit cards are not accepted. Your ticket is your tour guide with map and is required for admission. It will be stamped at each site that you visit. These terms also apply to the plant sale tour site five.
• Garden One, at 212 Bayside Drive on the north end of the “island” part of Venice is referred as the “Lego” garden by its owner/creator who likes to rescue and propagate plants. That often leads to the need to move things around. Royal palms offer a formal touch. A Podocarpus hedge frames the swimming pool. Older hibiscus trees add additional height to the garden. An abundance of additional color is is added when the hibiscus is in full bloom. A variety of specimen plants and fruit trees plus orchids add still ore variety and color to this gardener’s garden.
• Garden Two, at 213 Fiesole St. is the creation of two master gardeners, Patrick and Diane Kearny. Their home was built in 2019 yet these two wasted no time in turning its setting into a tropical paradise with 80 palms, plenty of additional native plants in a minimal maintenance oasis that attracts butterflies, bees and other pollinators. In front of the house is a dry steam bed that serves to hold rain water for the surrounding plants. They have used a pine needle mulch and additional pine needles on a path leading to Slash pines, “Buddha Belly” bamboo and Australian tree fern in the back yard.
• Garden Three, the remaining “island-based” home garden at 532 Serata St. even has a name, “Casa bella Sera,” which means “beautiful evening.” It too is a butterfly habitat as well as a quiet retreat for its owners and friends. Sabal palms and stag horn fern-enhanced live oaks are garden features. The private backyard garden is an oasis of palms, variegated ginger, potted and in-ground specimen plants and more.
• Gardens Four, Five and Six are off “the Island” to the east and north, with site Six, on First Dirt Road
Maps on the back of the tour booklet serve as useful guides to the home locations, with First Dirt Road, serving also as a hint that it might be east of Jacaranda and north of Interstate-75 and off of Border Road, although still in Venice. Rarely open to the public, go there if you appreciate bromeliads.
Homes Four and Five are in Venice Acres; take North Auburn Road to Heritage Boulevard.
• Home four on 3 acres, at 2810 Norwood Lane, features a garden that is special to its present owners as well as to early members of the Garden Club. The gardens at this site were the work of the late club member, Vera Taborsky and her husband, Ed, who is said to have referred to the result as “Selby Gardens South.” Their son, Larry, and his wife, Amy, maintain the property today.
As you wander through the acreage you may get a feeling as to how it was developed, area by area, and taking into account native trees as well as the additions the couple made, such as a brick and stone patio where one can sit awhile on colorful Adirondack chairs. It is a charming spot there one can enjoy shade and the sounds of birds, rustling leaves and even the distinctive sound of wind rustling through a stand of bamboo that has been there for years. Planning was involved but in such a way as to enhance the feeling of a natural Eden.
• Garden Five, at 1106 Underwood Drive, also in Venice Acres, was developed after extensive work to clear a plethora of invasive plants, leaving only five specimen of live oaks for their shade. Owned by club members Jim and Laura Hester, this site features two pergolas built by Jim to support an array of vines favored by butterflies. The pergolas span a distance of some 175 feet, resulting in a large area devoted to his butterfly attracting garden. Laura designed paths of pavers to direct people through the garden which may be one of the largest butterfly-attracting gardens in the area.
This site also is the location of the club’s plant sale, always a popular site on the tour.
• For fans of bromeliads, Garden Six, Michael’s Bromeliads. at 973 First Dirt Road, is a special destination because, it is rarely open to the pubic. Primarily a mail-order business, the family-owned nursery dates to 1986 but has been at this location since 2000. On Garden Club tour days, the ticket and garden guide will be your ticket to admission to this amazing collection of bromeliads and the opportunity to purchase them at Donna’s Secret Garden Shop and take them home to your own garden.
Related to the pineapple plant, bromeliads come in just about every color and about all they ask is have water in their cup. As far as temperature and other conditions, if orchids are happy in your garden, bromeliads likely will there as well.
It might be wise to clear one’s car’s trunk space before the tour, as there are two sources of plants this year.
Tickets for the tour are $25. Purchase from club members or at the following locations:
• Celebration Corner, 305A West Venice Avenue 941-484-2206
• Classic Creations in Diamonds & Gold, 2389 South Tamiami Trail 941-497-6331
• Collector’s Gallery & Framery, 114 S. Nokomis Ave. 941-488-3029
• Deborah’s Quilt basket, 337 W. Venice Ave. 941-488-3029
• Down Island Way Boutique, 225 W. Miami Ave. 941-451-0668
• Medical Dept. Store, Venice Pines, 1180 Jacaranda Blvd. 941-497-2273
• Village Pharmacy of Nokomis, 1095 North Tamiami Trail 941-488-8800
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.