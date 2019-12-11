Florida Studio Theatre presents “Guitar Girls,” a tribute to some of the greatest female singer-songwriters of the past century.
The show plays through March 31 in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret.
Featuring such hits as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “Jolene,” and “I Will Always Love You,” this FST original music revue follows the careers, personal journeys, and impact of female music icons from Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton to Joni Mitchell and the Dixie Chicks.
Guitar Girls by Richard Hopkins, Rebecca Hopkins, and Catherine Randazzo, with arrangements by Jim Prosser in FST’s Goldstein Cabaret. The production is part of a three show subscription package, which includes Unchained Melodies, a celebration of male harmony groups from the ’50s and ’60s, and The Wonder Years: The Music of the Baby Boomers.
Subscriptions for all three Cabarets are available for just $49 at 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Bringing these heartfelt songs to life are cast members Joe Casey, Cat Greenfield (FST debut), Tamra Hayden (FST debut), Jannie Jones, and Anna Stefanic (FST debut).
Casey and Jones return after last year’s record-smashing Cabaret Blue Suede Shoes. Jones also recently starred in Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s production of Raisin.
Greenfield has performed in Woody Guthrie’s American Song at Palm Beach Dramaworks and Ring of Fire at Cortland Repertory Theatre and Oregon Cabaret Theatre.
Stefanic, a NYC-based actor/musician, has performed in I And You (Kitchen Theatre Co.), Beneath The Gavel (Bated Breath), and The Last Bar At The End Of The World (Urban Stages).
“We are focusing on the journey of American female singer-songwriters,” said Randazzo, FST associate artist and show director. “Every song had a reason to be written and many told tales about the artists’ own humble upbringings.”
Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors” both tell of the women’s first-hand experiences growing up in poverty.
“The show tells the stories of how music made them into the stars we know and love today, and in turn, how they made music,” continued Randazzo. “There are stories of love, family, divorce, the circle of life, and some to even choke you up or make you laugh.”
FST is at 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Call 941-366-9000; visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
