SARASOTA — Gulf Coast Community Foundation has issued a $45,000 Arts Appreciation grant to Florida Studio Theatre.
These funds will underwrite FST’s 2019/20 Winter Mainstage and Cabaret seasons and also sponsor FST’s annual fundraising event on Feb. 24.
“Florida Studio Theatre has produced high-quality contemporary theatre for over 45 years, and with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s generosity, we will be able to continue to generate top-notch work for a vast audience at a fraction of the standard price,” Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins said. “This year, we are producing two critically-acclaimed Broadway shows and two regional theater favorites, all of which are focused on the things that connect rather than divide us.
"Gulf Coast Community Foundation recognizes the importance of art that unites the community. This grant will also allow us to continue to produce challenging and entertaining original music revues in our ever-expanding Cabaret program. Without our partnership with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, we would not be able to reach over 225,000 attendees every year.”
President and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation Mark S. Pritchett spoke to the important contributions Florida Studio Theatre and other arts organizations make to the Sarasota community.
“Gulf Coast has been supporting the arts in our community for 25 years, and we appreciate how much organizations like Florida Studio Theatre add to our quality of life and our regional economy,” Pritchett said. “Many Gulf Coast donors also invest in FST, so this grant leverages community support for a cornerstone cultural group. We can’t wait to see what artistic innovations Richard Hopkins and his team bring to our community this season.”
The contributions of Gulf Coast Community Foundation have played an integral role in the growth of FST, fostering theatre that speaks to a living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hopkins added, “Our relationships in the community are vital and indeed to all of the arts. I am thrilled that our partnership with Gulf Coast Community Foundation continues to grow and evolve as we begin another exciting and challenging season of first-rate contemporary theater.”
