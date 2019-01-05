Registration is now open for the 2019 Gulf Coast Games for Life, which will take place Feb. 2-10 at locations throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties.
The 30th annual Gulf Coast Games for Life is sponsored by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resource (PRNR), Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources, and the City of North Port Parks and Recreation.
The 2019 Gulf Coast Games for Life events are open to amateur athletes 50 years and older as of Dec. 31, 2019. Gulf Coast Games for Life is a local qualifier for athletes wishing to compete in the Florida Senior Games held in December 2019.Events are held in a variety of sports, from bag toss (corn hole) to volleyball. Event registration ends Jan. 18, 2019.
To register, visit: SCGov.net/parks or register by mail at: Gulf Coast Games for Life, c/o Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota, FL 34241.
There is a one-time registration fee of $12, which includes an event T-shirt. Each event, including the first event, costs an additional $3. Events such as bowling and golf have additional facility fees.
The age divisions are: 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70-74; 75-79; 80-84; 85-89 and 90-plus.
Medals are awarded to the top three athletes in each event, for each age category as first-, second- and third-place finishers. The top five athletes in each age category qualify to compete in the Florida Senior Games State Competition.
Sarasota County prohibits discrimination in all services, programs or activities. View the complete policy at www.SCGov.net (keywords: ADA compliance).
For more information, call Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit: SCGov.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.