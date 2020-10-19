VENICE - Sometimes, teaming up has added benefits for everyone.
The Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County has partnered with Freedom Boat Club to assist families seeking homes.
In a news release, Habitat announced it is holding a contest for a year membership to Freedom Boat Club.
For a $10 ticket, people have an opportunity to win a yearlong membership with a prize value of $12,000 donated by Freedom Boat Club, the news release notes. It includes startup fees along with monthly dues.
The virtual fundraiser benefits Habitat South Sarasota and assists it with building new homes for local residents.
“Freedom Boat Club is proud to support the team at Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota,” Freedom Boat Club President John Giglio said in the news release. “We hope this charitable donation will help the group reach their fundraising goals to jumpstart their next housing project. We look forward to welcoming our newest member to the Freedom Boat Club family when a winner is selected in November.”
The tickets are available online at www.habitatsouthsarasota.org/freedom-boat-club-giveaway.
Habitat South Sarasota has worked in the region since 1992. As of this year, it notes, it will build its 150th home. For more information about it, visit www.habitatsouthsarasota.org.
Freedom Boat Club has more than 240 locations in 31 states, Canada and Europe, it notes. It is based in Venice. For more information about it, visit www.FreedomBoatClub.com.
