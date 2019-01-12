“Welcome to the 1960s,” where Tracy Turnblad, a pleasantly plump teenager, dreams of fame and fights to racially integrate the Corny Collins Show on stage at The Players Center from Jan. 17 through Feb. 3.
“Hairspray,” this winner of eight Tony Awards (including “Best Musical”), is based on the John Waters film and proves that, “you can’t stop the beat.”
Story: It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire — to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show.
When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network ... all without denting her ‘do!
Directed by Cory Boyas with help from Stage Manager Jasmine Deal and musical direction by Alan Corey, costumes by Tim Beltley, lighting design by Michael Pasquini and set design by Jeffrey Weber, this upbeat, crowd pleaser will have you dancing in the aisles.
Tickets are $32 premium, $27 regular, and $14 for students age 24 and under with valid ID.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts is located at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Call 941-365-2494, visit: ThePlayers.org.
