“Hand to God,” the current offering in the Bowne’s Lab Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre, is a poignant story of love, loss and grieving — sometimes funny but often offensive to at least some in the audience.
The black comedy begins with a Muppet-like puppet named Tyrone, manipulated by Harrison Bryan, who also portrays Jason.
He and his mother, Jessica (Jessica Mosher), are grieving the loss of his father, each in their own way.
Jessica is working with her son and two other kids at their Lutheran church in a small Texas town. Its puppet ministry may be a way to deal with their grief, or possibly a way to escape it.
The other two puppet students are Timmy (Tom Patterson), a bully, and Jason’s secret crush, Margery (Brenny Rabine). Pastor Greg is played by Drew Hershfield.
The puppets seem to be extensions of the characters themselves, mostly troubled teens. The troubles progress and the story seems to go over a precipice that leads to violence and other deeds that do not belong in a house of worship.
“Hand to God” earned five Tony Awards and an Obie and was the most-produced play of the 2016-17 season, according to a release from FST.
While the show was praised in New York as “sensational” and “hilarious” and even “touching,” I would expect it to elicit differing reviews here in the Sun Belt, especially for its crude language, violence and sexual scenes. Even the puppets engage in violence and some rather “heavy breathing,” to put it gently.
Several in the Sunday afternoon audience obviously agreed with the critics as they left the theater, uttering comments like “best ever” and “hilarious.”
While many in the audience seemed to agree with the New York critics, some found the show troubling to watch. Some may even find it offensive.
Ticket buyers will need to think about how many times they can experience “adult” language and actions that have now crept into more mainstream settings.
“Hand to God” continues in the Bowne’s Theatre Lab through Feb. 8. It is part of a three-show package with prices beginning at $49.
The Bowne’s Lab is in the FST building on First Street. Drinks are available in the lab theater and lunch or dinner service is offered before the show in the Green Room within the building’s lobby area.
For theater tickets and meal reservations, call the theater at 941-366-9000. For tickets only, visit: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
