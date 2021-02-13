Last night, at Applebees in Venice, two of the best performers in rock and roll brought back memories of some of the best years in rock.
Former Herman’s Hermits’ keyboardist George DeJong and Billy Sullivan who toured for 23 years with Gary Lewis and the Playboys and also with the Raspberries, rocked the house with great music of that era.
From “Henry the Eighth” by the Hermits to “This Diamond Ring” and “Count Me In,” by Gary Lewis and the Playboys — great memories of so long ago and yet it seems like yesterday.
I guess that is what happens as we age. But I digress.
There is one more chance to see these guys on Valentine’s Day — in Englewood, at the Sandbar Tiki and Grille, 1078 Beach Road.
They will be rocking pop hits and tropical favorites from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
For everyone’s safety, practice social distancing and wear your masks (except while eating and drinking) and enjoy a great evening of good ol’ rock and roll by two of the best musicians in that genre. George will be on keyboard and Billie on guitar.
I still remember the first time I met George when he first moved to Venice. I went to his house to interview him and get some photos for the paper and I got a full Hermits’ concert. With George on keyboard, that incredible Hermits sound was there.
Gary Lewis and the Playboys moved to Cleveland in 1980 because that was The Home of Rock ‘n Roll but after several years, I guess the son of Gary Lewis wanted even colder weather which is strange for someone raised in southern California. He now lives in Rochester, New York
But it is Billy Sullivan who is in the area visiting George and it doesn’t get any better than those two together.
Their show is 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. out doors Sunday, Feb. 14 at The Sandbar in Englewood. Happy Valentine’s Day.
There is no reserved seating so best to be there early.
And do wear masks when not eating or drinking. This pandemic is not over yet and won’t be for quite some time I fear.
Meanwhile, there is more an more virtual theater and entertainment although you do have to sign up early in most cases because of the limitations of the medium.
Live entertainment also is coming back. I think Venice Theatre was the first with live offerings but only after exhaustive studies of how best to proceed.
In two outings there, I felt totally safe because of the socially distanced seating and roped off seats to keep it that way plus the careful way each person was checked in with temperature checks, medical questions and then a personal escort to seats. There was no intermission and at the end, audience members were led out from the back to the front of the house to keep any personal contacts at a minimum.
Yet, as the pandemic worsened, although people are finally getting shots, there are no current live performances at Venice Theatre.
Instead, the theater was among the first with an extensive array of virtual offerings from classes for all ages and all areas of theater to entertainment right i your own media room or area.
Visit venicestage.org to see what is happening
Asolo Rep, in Sarasota, has gone a slightly different route with a new outdoor venue that utilizes the front steps of the Florida State University Center with carefully planned socially distanced outdoor seating. And because no one is allowed inside the building, there are port-a-potties at hand. Food and drinks are not permitted nor available on site so if you want to eat before or after a performance, you have plenty of choices in Sarasota.
Fortunately Sarasota has plenty of fine restaurants so you can safely go to the one that is closest to where you are lucky enough to find a place to park. And to think the city fathers were actually thinking of going back to parallel parking which would take away a bunch of spaces!
For reservations at Asolo Rep, visit asolorep.org. Opening next week is “Fannie, the Music ad Life of Fannie Lou Hamer.”
Opening night is Feb. 20, with previews Feb. 16, 17 and 19. Seating is limited as it is within the traffic circle in front of the building with some lawn seating a bit farther away. Go online to Asolo.org. Call the box office at 941-351-8000 or visit asolo.org. Lawn seating is $25 per person and reserve seats within the circle are $40 and $50 person. If you want a single ticket, call as far in advance as possible.
“Fannie” is the first of a series. Next will be “James Baldwin Now with Playwright Ty Greenwood” in March and then “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity: Wrestling with America.” Each of these shows will feature a special “Illuminations” event. Check online at asolo.org and at the box office by phone to 951-831-5000 for all the special offerings during this most unusual season. Masks are required for all performances and no one is being allowed inside the building.
Florida Studio Theatre has five venues in its two-block campus in Sarasota. Currently, those venues are dark and offerings are on line but live shows are planned for later in march and April. Check the website — Floridastudiotheatre.org to see the latest news.
The producing artist directors of these three theaters will be online March 1 in a special discussion about Diversity in the Arts. That program was covered extensively on this page in the Feb. 6 Gondolier. For more information, visit suncoastblackarts collaborative.org.
In the theater world, “the show must go on” has been its mantra forever but this past year has been the supreme test for the entire world of entertainment.
Sadly there will be some performers and some venues that will not survive. We are especially lucky in this area because we have so many supporters of theater and other forms of entertainment. Those people have returned their tickets without seeking a return of the money paid in many cases. Regular donors have maintained their pledges and many have given even more.
Companies have been able to get some government loans and all of that has helped but the longer the pandemic continues, the tougher things are and will be.
If you are able, consider taking the money you would normally have spent for entertainment and make a donation or three to your favorite company or venue or art center. By protecting the cultural coast and its many institutions you are also protecting your own investment in your home or condo.
I worry the most for the 90-year-old Players Theatre which is currently homeless except for its Simonson Education Center in Sarasota. There are plans for a wonderful new theater in Lakewood Ranch but the money is not coming in as it should be. People there say there are excited about the coming of the theater but enthusiasm won’t build a theater.
The Players needs money to do that and it needs to come primarily from those who claim to want it so much. Founded in 1929, it is either the second or third oldest community theater in Florida.
Like Venice Theatre, it has a talented staff and some good volunteers but not nearly enough donors from its area.
I would venture that more money has been given from other areas because the more theaters in an area, the more each one can benefit by the influx of more resident theater technicians ans well as actors and directors and the like.
We are so lucky here in Venice to have so many residents who care enough to contribute money as well as time to all the arts here and also to FST and the Asolo and The Players and Sarasota Opera and so on.
That is my soap box speech for today. Save the Players and you will save the cultural coast of Florida. Go to theplayers.org or call 941-365-2494 to help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.