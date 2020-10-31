Is there really a problem with the Nolen plan?
Consider any of several gated communities in this area. The best or perhaps priciest ones are planned to the nth degree with houses of similar size on the same street so that you do not have a two-bedroom house next to a five bedroom McMansion.
In most of these communities, every house has a tile roof. The colors may vary but there is no aluminum roof anywhere even though, such a roof is a much better choice in a hurricane area and also more energy efficient.
Should you try to argue that with the powers that be in that community you will lose. And you should, for the fact that a community has certain standards, whether you like them or not, generally adds to the value of its houses.
Once you have purchased a house in the given community, you have accepted the terms.
On the other hand, if you buy a lot out in the county, there will be few regulations other than perhaps how close the septic system is to the lot line. There are plenty of streets in Sarasota County that have a trailer or some form of manufactured home next to a commercial venture or even a larger home that seems out of place.
Many people have no problem with that. They can build a larger home on less expensive land and so they do.
If the zoning allows it and no one complains, fine. But most Realtors will agree that such homes rarely if ever are worth as much as if they were in a gated community or a city with strict zoning.
Although Venice has grown via annexation in recent years, at its heart is the John Nolen planned area of Venice which includes most of the land on the so-called “island” part of Venice and a small enclave of smaller homes east of Bypass 41 South and south of East Venice Avenue.
To protect the homes within that planned area, an Architecture Review Board (ARB) was established sometime in the 1980s. The city also has an Historic Preservation Board (HPB).
Judging by the approved demolition of the historic home at 233 Pensacola Road, the HPB was never consulted and the ARB seems to have said little if anything and the city seems to have few if any laws in place that would protect those very special historic homes that have put this city on the map as a city of historical significance.
The first travesty to that house occurred sometime in the early 1960s when all the windows were replaced with jalousie-style windows which were popular at the time. In those days, city council was more interested in growth. There was no architectural review board.
World War II had ended and with a population of fewer than 1,000 residents, the goal was to increase the population. Things were not as bad as they had been in 1929 when the Florida land boom ended and the Great Depression arrived. Overnight in those days the population plummeted overnight from some 4,000 to 400.
In 1932, when Col. Richmond decided to bring his Kentucky Military Institute to Venice for its annual winter term, many KMI parents came too either as winter visitors or to purchase second homes in this area.
Despite the Nolen plan, there still was no need for an architectural review board because the newcomers had plenty of empty homes to choose from. That remained basically true during the Army Air base era too.
But when the army left, the city needed new residents. While the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus was already heading for financial troubles of its own, it would be 10 years before it would downsize and leave Sarasota for Venice.
In an effort to entice people to build homes in Venice in the 1960s, the Nolen plan was ignored. California ranch-style homes were cheap and easy to build and even easier to sell. Venice enjoyed the first real growth spurt since the Depression. In addition to the new ranch style homes, tall condominiums sprang up at the beach.
Those taller buildings got the attention of residents on what had become an island in 1967 with the opening of the Intracoastal Waterway.
Many residents also recognized that the city was more special than its neighbors because of a man named John Nolen.
Those people were smart enough to put a limit on beachfront condo development and then in the early 80s to create an architectural review board and draft some rules to save the buildings constructed to fit the John Nolen plan, both the business buildings in downtown Venice and the residential homes on and off “the Island.”
One of the John Nolen plan hotels had already been demolished to be replaced by a downtown post office.
With plenty of lots for sale there was no threat to the historic homes for many years. In the 1990s, thanks to the efforts of Dr. Dee Stephenson and her husband, several historic homes on Pedro Street were restored on the outside and renovated on the inside, adding value to the entire city.
It seemed the ARB rules were beneficial. As one who grew up in the planned community of Shaker Heights Ohio which had reams of rules that have long protected home value there, I was happy to see that happening in Venice.
When Celebration was created over at Walt Disney World, that city was planned to the nth degree with homes of a certain size together, vest pocket parks and lakes and careful placement of the school and hospital and shopping area. Celebration even went beyond the Shaker Heights code. A friend with a winter home in Celebration was notified that she had to remove the plastic plants on her front porch and replace them with real plants. She had purchased the fake plants to keep her house looking nice from the street while she was in Vale for the summer. The plastic plants were replaced. If rules are in place, they need to be enforced and residents need to abide by them.
I am not a lawyer, nor have I read the city codes on such things, but I am concerned about the loss of any of the historic buildings whether private homes or businesses such as the former Hotel that was replaced by a bland post office.
It may be too late to save the little house at 233 Pensacola but it is not too late to save the remaining historic homes for those homes and the Nolen plan add to the value of every other home in Venice, even homes in the recently annexed part of Venice which was not part of the Nolen plan.
We lost a bed and breakfast in a historic home a few years ago and now we are losing this house. If we lose many more of the fewer than 100 historic buildings that remain, we all will feel the loss but it will be too late.
City council members need to draft some laws that will protect these valuable structures and even to help the owners of such homes and business buildings to protect them because their value adds to the value of every building in the city.
The fact that the little house is adjacent to a parking lot and commercial building is because of the negligence or greed of a previous council seeking tax money and thus allowing something that takes away from Nolen’s plan therefore harming the city and reducing the real estate value of neighboring homes.
There are very few planned communities in the United States. Most of the best ones such as Shaker Heights date back to the 1920s when city planning was in vogue and people appreciated that by living in a planned community they would be acquiring real estate more likely to maintain or even increase in value because of residents’ like mindedness.
When Venice got away from the Nolen plan in the 50s because the city father’s wanted growth at all costs and allowed lower-priced builder homes to be constructed without regard to where they were being built and with no regard whatsoever for the Nolen plan, they took the biggest step to harming this city.
The combination of John Nolen’s city plan and Prentiss French’s landscaping of the city are special and should be appreciated and maintained. If we lose many more of these historic buildings and park areas, Venice will become just another beach town.
Projects that affect the exterior of the structure — including new construction and projects affecting both the interior and exterior (i.e. additions) — should require review and approval by the Historic Preservation Board AND the Architectural Review Board before being reviewed for code compliance by the Department of Building & Housing.
Such rules are already in place in Shaker heights, Ohio where its Architectural Board of Review ensures changes to the exterior appearance of buildings “maintain the high standard of architectural quality in the community. The Planning Department manages this process for the ARB.”
The following is from that city’s website: “Shaker Heights Centennial resources were created and compiled collaboratively by the Shaker Heights Landmark Commission and the Shaker Heights Public Library, supported in part by an award from the Ohio Historical Records Advisory Board, through funding from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC), National Archives and Records Administration; and by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the Ohio Historic Preservation Office of the Ohio Historical Society.”
I am not speaking as a northerner about how we did it up north but as a longtime Venice resident who wants to protect and maintain what we have, not to change it which is what will happen if we do not act to protect what we have thanks to John Nolen and Prentiss French and those who hired them. The help that Shaker Heights received from grants and the U.S. Government could likely be utilized in Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.