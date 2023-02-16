VENICE — Venice Theatre announced that students and actors from The Haven’s South Campus are now a part of the theater’s performance troupe, Pinky’s Players, created specifically for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Through the program, participants are given the opportunity to experience the “delight of performing.”
The newly merged performance troupe launched in the fall. Auditions and casting were completed in December for the troupe's original 2023 musical, "Keep A Song in Your Heart: Memories of the Lawrence Welk Show," which is now in rehearsal for performances in the Spring.
At present, the original Pinky’s Players cast is rehearsing on Mondays, and The Haven cast is rehearsing on Thursdays. But the two will come together when they move into technical rehearsals.
Directing is Becky Holahan, who has been working with students with intellectual and developmental disabilities for more than 20 years. George DeJong is music director. Holahan is enthusiastic about the partnership.
“We are a great fit, and we share the goal of offering these students the delights of performance!” Hollahan said.
“With this program, our clients get to experience life outside of their disability," Linda Walker, the Haven's director of the South County campus, said. "We are excited about this new program.”
Walker has been a theater volunteer for some 10 years.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to express themselves, to give back to the community, something they wouldn’t have otherwise," said Becky Forest, The Haven’s vice-president of Adult Day Services.
"Keep A Song in Your Heart" will be presented May 19-21 in the Raymond Center on Venice Theatre's main campus at 140 W. Tampa Ave. Tickets are available for purchase online at venicetheatre.org or by phone at 941-488-1115.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.