Holahan and Pinkerton

Venice Theatre’s outreach program, Pinky’s Players, was named in honor of Yvonne Pinkerton and is directed by Becky Holahan.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Venice Theatre announced that students and actors from The Haven’s South Campus are now a part of the theater’s performance troupe, Pinky’s Players, created specifically for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Through the program, participants are given the opportunity to experience the “delight of performing.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments