Cafe Venice 2

Celebrating the successful design and completion of the new Café Venice Restaurant & Wine Bar in 2019 were from left: Mark Beeby, Nick Pepper, Michael Huskey, Gregg Hassler, owner Kay Ann Kropac and C.J. Fishman. It will be among the Nov. 19 destinations of the Venice Chocolate Walk, featuring its chocolate Oreo martini for $10.

 PHOTOS BY ROGER BUTTON

VENICE — It’s going to be a sweet night in Venice.

Venice MainStreet is hosting what its calling the first Chocolate Walk from 5-8 p.m., Nov. 19.

“Chocolate bliss awaits you at more than 25 locations,” it said in a news release. “Stores and restaurants invite you to participate in a chocolate-themed evening. Tour the downtown for mouth-watering chocolate treats, drinks, chocolate themed items, ice cream and more.”

Participants should wear their masks and maintain social distance during the night, it said.

“Come downtown and show your support for local businesses by shopping for the holidays, buying gift cards, and dining al fresco,” it said.

The Chocolate Walk includes Tampa, Venice and Miami avenues downtown with Mother’s Cupboard Spice Shoppe, Tri-Healthy and Café Venice offering its famous chocolate Oreo martini for $10, along with The Boutique by the Beach having a chocolate fountain, the news release said.

For more information, visit www.visitvenicefl.org or call Venice MainStreet at 941-484-6722.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments