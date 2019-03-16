The Mark Trammell Quartet

The Mark Trammell Quartet and pianist will perform Saturday, March 16, 6 p.m., at Harvest Chapel, located on Center Road and Cortina Blvd.

Harvest Chapel of Venice is proud to present the Mark Trammell Quartet. They haven’t been to this part of our state and are looking forward to coming to be with us now.

The group will perform Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of Harvest Chapel on Center Road and Cortina Blvd. This should be an exciting evening with one of Southern Gospel music’s groups that is on the top of the list of all the groups that we have had from Nashville.

The Mark Trammell group comes from Alabama, but when looking at the competition with the other top groups from all over the country, it goes without saying that they are the “best of the best.”

For over 40 years, Mark Trammell has been blessed to sing Gospel music. He has surrounded himself with some of the most respected men in Gospel music, and for this reason the group has become one of the most influential groups in this genre.

They are totally committed to their Christian ministry and are able, with God’s help, to be very successful with the combination of singing and preaching the Word. They are ministers of the Gospel and believe that they live, preach and sing in such a manner that no one feels or thinks they are trying to be something other than trusted stewards of God’s blessings in everyone’s lives.

The Mark Trammel Quartet members believe they are to be faithful and obedient to leadership and to administer their ministry with integrity on sound and Godly principles.

For more information or directions to Harvest Chapel-Venice, 225 Center Road at the corner of Cortina Boulevard, call either D. Sweet, 941-483-4751 or Pastor Phil Enloe, 941-391-1160.

