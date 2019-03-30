The Hermitage Artist Retreat and its partner, the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation, announce the details of the Greenfield Prize weekend, April 13-14.
This year’s celebration begins with the world premiere opening of new work by acclaimed photojournalist David Burnett, the 2017 recipient of the Greenfield Prize (opening April 13 at The Ringling, runs through July 21, visit: ringling.org).
Also include is a free community program, “Creative Conversations,” with Burnett and the 2019 Greenfield Prize recipient, composer, vocalist and performer Helga Davis (April 13 at The Ringling); and the Greenfield Prize Award dinner honoring Davis (April 14 at Michael’s On East).
For details about all events and information on how to reserve tickets, visit: hermitageartistretreat.org.
“Creative Conversations” with Davis and Burnett is Saturday, April 13, 3-5 p.m., in the Chao Lecture Hall at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Davis begins at 3 p.m. with “My Life, My Work,” and Burnett and a panel follow at 4 p.m. with “Fourth Quarter: Senior Athletes and their Indomitable Spirit.”
Reservations for these free programs are required, visit: hermitageartistretreat.org.
Davis will be honored at the 2019 Greenfield Prize Award dinner, Sunday, April 14, 6-9 p.m., at Michael’s On East, 1212 East Ave. South, Sarasota. Tickets begin at $150; reservations can be made online at: hermitageartistretreat.org.
“We’re honored to introduce these acclaimed artists to the Sarasota-Manatee community,” says Bruce Rodgers, executive director of the Hermitage.
Each year in April, the Hermitage Artist Retreat hosts the Greenfield Prize weekend by celebrating the award of a new Greenfield Prize, premiering the Greenfield commission from two years prior, and presenting programs and panels that share these artists’ journeys, processes, and bodies of work with local audiences.
The prize offers a $30,000 commission that rotates annually among playwrights, musician/composers and visual artists.
For more information, visit: hermitageartistretreat.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.