MANASOTA KEY — Pablo Picasso wrote, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”
When that art is experienced at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Manasota Key, it not only washes away our dust, but refreshes our soul like the breeze off the water at this historic beachside location.
I walked away from a performance Friday evening realizing a part of my brain had been as shut down as our businesses for over a year.
I had been stuck in a stupor of vaccine frenzy and Zoom calls. This lovely outdoor experience of and discussion about three kinds of art from three uniquely gifted artists was just what I needed to get in touch with my more sublime sensibilities.
Each presentation at the Hermitage Artists Retreat is a unique one-time event because it is a sharing-in-the-moment by the artists invited to live in residence that month.
They have been individually selected by a Curatorial Council of award-winning artistic greats as the recipients of a Hermitage Fellowship, which consists of up to a six week residency to work on a special project in art, music or literature.
For Friday evening’s theme, “Conveying Meaning,” we were blessed to hear from three.
1 Kathleen Driskell, the chair of the School of Creative & Professional Writing at Spalding University in Louisville, Kentucky, began the evening.
She started her fascinating 20 minutes with the ancient birth of punctuation.
She shared a poem of the death of two elementary school classmates that has taken her seven years to write, and concluded by comparing a comma to a quarter note, a colon to a half note, and a period to a whole note in the “music” of language.
2 Michelle Lopez has taught at U.C. Berkeley and the Yale School of Art and is currently the director of Sculpture and Installation at the University of Pennsylvania. Severely limited by having to share her art through photos on handouts, she nevertheless got us thinking with statements like, “Everything is sculpture,” and seeing this art form as “manipulating objects in space.”
My favorite piece of hers was one inspired by 9/11 that she titled “Blue Angel.” It consists of what resembles two crushed airplane wings standing vertically on opposite walls. I can only imagine their shiny surfaces reflect back the faces of museum guests.
3 Kristen Renee Miller concluded the presentations with poems from the book she is translating by Ilnu Nation poet Marie-Andree Gill. She helped us explore the power, cadence and meaning of words and dazzled us with her bilingual readings. She concluded with a challenge to each of us to find a poem to translate in order to “light up all the switches” in our brains.
The open discussion with the guests after the sharings continued to awaken with questions like, “How important is it to you that those who read or view your work are experiencing what you had hoped to convey?”
My favorite answer was Michelle’s, that art works are like children. Artists birth them, but then must let them exist in the world and find their own meaning.
I am very much looking forward to attending the next two events:
• 6 p.m., May 14: “Artists and Writers, Thinking Out Loud” with a poet, an author and a visual artist.
• 6:30 p.m., May 21: 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Recipient Michael R. Jackson will present “Just Sittin’ Here Lookin’”
Take my nature-loving nudge for what it’s worth. If your artistic spirit is ready to reawaken, this delightful experience is definitely worth the trip.
For more information, or to lend your financial support, go to www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org. Most Hermitage events are free, with $5 registration fee; additional donations optional.
Social distancing is achieved for these outdoor events by roping off 8 foot by 10 foot squares for your lawn chairs or blankets.
The Hermitage Artist Retreat is located on Manasota Key in Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.