The Hermitage Artist Retreat’s first usable building dates to 1907 and the retreat to 1999 when Patricia Caswell, head of the Sarasota County Arts Council, led the campaign to develop the site as an artist retreat.
Hermitage Announces Imani Uzuri as Third Recipient of $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award. From left, Hermitage director Andy Sandberg, Imani Uzuri and Flora Major.
PHOTO BY CHEYENNE ALFORD
Imani Uzuri has been selected as the third recipient of the Hermitage Major Theater Award.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE HERMITAGE
Imari Uzuri will receive a $35,000 commission, six weeks residency at The Hermitage Artist Retreat to develop a new theatrical work and a development workshop in the fall of 2024.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE HERMITAGE ARTIST RETREAT
MANASOTA KEY — Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced composer and theater artist Imani Uzuri has been selected as the third recipient of the Hermitage Major Theater Award.
This national, jury-selected prize, established by the Hermitage in 2021 with generous support from the Kutya Major Foundation, offers one of the largest non-profit theater commissions in the country.
Uzuri will receive a cash prize of $35,000, as well as a residency at the Hermitage and a developmental workshop in a major arts capital such as New York, Chicago, or London in the fall of 2024.
Uzuri, raised in rural North Carolina, is an award-winning composer, vocalist, experimental librettist, improviser, and lyricist.
“I am ebullient, in awe, and overwhelmed with joy and gratitude!” said Imani Uzuri on receiving the news. “I am in reverence and beyond grateful to the Award Committee, to the Hermitage, and to Flora Major and the generous Kutya Major Foundation.
“I am also thrilled that the Hermitage is committed to ecology, preservation and community,” Uzuri added. “These are values that are significantly important to me as an artist. Receiving this phenomenal award and residency will enhance my artistic life immeasurably and transform the landscape of my theater career.”
The Hermitage Major Theater Award (HMTA) was established in 2021 to recognize a playwright or theater artist with a $35,000 commission to create a new, original, and impactful piece of theater.
Three distinguished finalists for the third Hermitage Major Theater Award include Nissy Aya, a playwright, educator and cultural worker; AnnMarie Milazzo, a Tony and Grammy Award-nominated vocal designer, orchestrator, and composer; and Daniel J. Watts, a Tony Award-nominated actor and theater artist.
Each has been awarded a Hermitage residency and Fellowship, in addition to a cash prize of $1,000.
HMTA winners and finalists are nominated and selected by a jury of nationally recognized arts leaders in the field of theater.
“We bring the artists forward first,” said Jeanine Tesori of the award. “The [HMTA] process is not project related at first – it’s about the artists. I don’t know that I know of another award like that. Writers don’t get paid to write. I have never been paid to write in my life.
“I am paid to have written. That’s what makes this award different and so incredibly powerful and unlike anything out there. There are very few recognitions which give structure and freedom at the same time as capital – there is a graciousness, generosity, and elegance to this award.”
Patricia McGregor added, “When I think of the great orchestration of life, we might miss a note – but when that note reveals itself, when it is given the space to be a part of the orchestration, we are all richer.
“The full thing comes into being in a deeper way – so I’m excited for Imani and what this can do for her and for this intimate, magical, liberatory, intergenerational piece. I’m also excited for us and I’m very grateful to the Hermitage because this award is going to allow for this ‘note’ in the great orchestration of life, to sing, to live, and to breathe in a way that it legitimately might not have without this moment, this opportunity – and we will all benefit so greatly from that.”
“There are few opportunities like this award, and the space that the Hermitage affords an artist is really unparalleled,” said Christopher Burney. “To be able to get out of your day-to-day life, and to be able to be in a community that richly supports artistic expression is something that very few artists receive; it’s a special gift for both the artist and the community in which they’re creating. What moved me so deeply about Imani is her interest in creating a piece that will speak across generations, and that can engage the local community – a work that creates a sense of belonging for all audiences.”
