MANASOTA KEY — Andy Sandberg, artistic director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced composer and theater artist Imani Uzuri has been selected as the third recipient of the Hermitage Major Theater Award.

This national, jury-selected prize, established by the Hermitage in 2021 with generous support from the Kutya Major Foundation, offers one of the largest non-profit theater commissions in the country.

