MANASOTA BEACH — The Hermitage Artist Retreat is one of the region’s earliest adapters to offer a safe new model for live events and performance during the pandemic.
The organization began to offer in-person events in early October at venues across Sarasota County, including Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Historic Spanish Point, and on the Hermitage Beach, in addition to its ongoing virtual programming which is available to audiences around the country.
Over the past few months, the Hermitage has safely and successfully presented nearly 20 unique in-person programs, implementing strict social distancing policies and outdoor-only venues, accommodating audiences ranging from 100 to 200, who regularly provide feedback on the Hermitage’s health and safety protocols.
“By doing this, we’ve been able to engage local audiences — and give a rare and empowering opportunity to dozens of performers, musicians, visual artists, writers, teaching artists and more to share their talents and their work in progress with audiences,” said Andy Sandberg, the Hermitage’s artistic director and CEO. “We are fortunate in that we are not limited by production values or the need for an indoor performance space. What we offer is a unique look into the creative process and early development of works by notable artists from around the world. Therefore, we feel it is our responsibility and an opportunity to provide both artists and audiences a safe and inspiring way to gather.”
Many Hermitage artists and audiences alike have noted these experiences have been a highlight and an escape from the pandemic while many of their regular arts and cultural offerings have been shut down or limited to online-only programming.
The Hermitage’s upcoming programs feature in-person and virtual events starring award-winning playwrights, musicians, composers, poets, authors, visual artists, choreographers, and performers.
Two events with cellist Dorothy Lawson of ETHEL
• Feb. 24 at Selby Gardens — “Hermitage Sunsets at Selby Gardens” in collaboration with Selby Gardens’ “Lichtenstein Nights”
Cellist and Hermitage Fellow Dorothy Lawson will share her music as part of this special “Lichtenstein Nights” evening. Lawson is a founding member and artistic director of ETHEL, one of America’s most adventurous string quartets. Selby Gardens, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Tickets (prices varied) are available at selby.org/dsc/dsc-special-events/lichtenstein-nights/.
• March 3 at Historic Spanish Point. In collaboration with Selby Gardens’ “Performances at the Point” Historic Spanish Point, 337 North Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
Writing Under the Banyan Tree and “Slush Pile to Publication”. With Hermitage Fellows Sam Max, Sarah Gorham, and Jeffrey Skinner
• March 5, 4 p.m. on the Hermitage Great Lawn
“Between Two Worlds” with Hermitage Fellows Gowri Savoor and Monica Youn Writing Under the Banyan Tree: “Voicing Empathy” with Sam Max & “Slush Pile to Publication” with Sarah Gorham & Jeffrey Skinner. Hermitage Fellows Sam Max (playwright), Sarah Gorham (poet and essayist), and Jeffrey Skinner (poet) will offer an afternoon writing workshop beside the Hermitage’s banyan tree. Sam Max will offer a workshop for writers and non-writers using brief exercises, guided prompts, and approachable free-writing techniques to give voice to unlikely subjects. Sarah Gorham and Jeffrey Skinner, co-founders of independent literary press Sarabande Books, will offer a behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to get a literary work published. Gorham and Skinner will take questions about how a book makes its way from the “slush pile” to publication.
Sam Max is a writer and director and a resident playwright of New Dramatists. Max’s play “Coop” was selected for the 2020-21 Theatertreffen-Stückemarkt in Berlin and premiered at the Paradise Factory. Max is an alum of The Public’s Devised Theater Working Group and Pipeline Theatre Company’s PlayLab, and, in 2018, they were named one of Hollywood’s “Top 100 New Writers.”
Sarah Gorham is a poet and essayist, and most recently the author of “Alpine Apprentice” and “Study in Perfect,” the latter selected by Bernard Cooper for the 2013 AWP Award in Creative Nonfiction. Gorham is also the author of four collections of poetry.
On the Great Lawn at the Hermitage, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
• March 12, 5:30 p.m.: “Between Two Worlds” with Hermitage Fellows Gowri Savoor and Monica Youn.
Visual artist Gowri Savoor discusses the importance of mapping systems within her work, and will facilitate an interactive, communal mapping experience that aims to connect us in this challenging time of physical distancing. Poet Monica Youn will read from her manuscript in progress, which includes poems on the theme of deracination — to form a racial identity based on other people’s stereotypes, rather than from any central core of authenticity. Gowri Savoor is a visual-teaching artist, whose practice includes sculpture, drawing and the Indian art of Rangoli. Savoor is the founder of A River of Light. Monica Youn is the author of “Blackacre,” which won the William Carlos Williams Award of the Poetry Society of America. It was also shortlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Kingsley Tufts Award and named one of the best poetry books of 2016 by The New York Times, The Washington Post, and BuzzFeed. Her previous book, “Ignatz,” was a finalist for the National Book Award. She has been awarded the Levinson Prize from the Poetry Foundation, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Hermitage Fellowship, Witter Bytter Fellowship from the Library of Congress, and a Stegner Fellowship, among other honors.
• March 19, 5:30 p.m. on the Hermitage Beach “The Great American Mime” with Hermitage Fellow Bill Bowers.
The celebrated mime, actor and educator will make the ancient art form of mime accessible to a contemporary audience. This Hermitage Fellow and “speaking mime” deftly intersperses narrative with stunning visual portraits. He invites a look at the humor, pain and beauty of our humanity through simplicity and grace. Bowers’ Broadway credits include Zazu in “The Lion King” and Leggett in “The Scarlet Pimpernel.” He has been hailed by critics as “the great American mime,” winning top honors at festivals throughout the world. Bowers is a student of the legendary Marcel Marceau.
• “Transformations in Music & Words” with Hermitage Fellows Henry Clarke and Denise Dillenbeck April 2 on the Hermitage Beach, 5:30 p.m.
“Transformations in Music & Words” with Hermitage Fellows Henry Clarke and Denise Dillenbeck. Music can transform a single life and literature can transform a whole culture. Violinist Denise Dillenbeck will share musical samples as she reads from her memoir, “How Beethoven Saved Me.” Henry Clarke will read from his latest work, as he challenges us to explore how writing helps us to record, interpret, and shape our culture and society. Henry Clarke is a writer and actor. Television credits include “Chuck,” “House,””Lie to Me,” “Blacklist: Redemption,” “Power,” “The Good Fight,” “FBI” and a Chinese television show called “Action English.” He has performed Off-Broadway and regionally with the American Repertory Theater, American Conservatory Theater, L.A. Theater Works, and Shakespeare & Co. among others. Clarke holds a BA in English from Harvard University, an MFA in Playwriting from Smith College, and an MFA in Acting from The Moscow Art Theater School. Denise Dillenbeck is a versatile musician with a focus in solo performance. She has toured Europe and America with the Philadelphia Orchestra, and has played with the Seattle Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Pennsylvania Ballet Theater, Philly Pops and many other orchestras across the U.S. The San Francisco Chronicle hails her playing as “simply first-rate.”
The Hermitage’s busy season continues with a variety of in-person and virtual programs featuring Hermitage artists-in-residence who present performances and conversations about their works-in-progress and offer insight into their creative process. Registration is required for each event — and is now available on the Hermitage website at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
All live events will be held outdoors, and capacity will be limited to accommodate safe social distancing. Early reservations are recommended. Masks are requested and strongly encouraged for all live programs. To accommodate capacity restrictions, social-distancing measures, and virtual licensing costs, a $5 per person registration fee will be added for most events — except where other pricing is indicated above as part of collaborative partnerships.
