The Hermitage Artist Retreat presents a book club meeting with Andrea Kleine, author of the novel, “Eden.” Kleine will join the group remotely from New York City, Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m., in the Palm House at the Hermitage in Englewood.
Eden is described as “one of [the] smartest and most innovative thrillers,” and “a page-turner with a moving meditation on the limitations of family amidst trauma” by Vanity Fair.
Reservations for this free program are required and can be requested at: HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Kleine is also the author of the novel, “Calf,” which was named one of the best books of 2015 by Publishers Weekly. She is a five-time MacDowell Colony Fellow and the recipient of a New York Foundation for the Arts fellowship. A performance artist, essayist, and novelist, she lives in New York City.
Poetry reading open to public
The Hermitage’s Fridays @ 5 series continues with PoetryLife’s Favorite Poem Reading, Friday, April 19, 5 p.m., on the beach at the Hermitage. The event features poet Melissa Studdard, who is in residence at the Hermitage.
Community members can learn more about submitting a poem and applying to be a reader at: SarasotaPoetry.com/favorite-poem-project. Deadline to apply is March 15.
Studdard is the author of four books, the most recent of which is the poetry collection, “I Ate the Cosmos for Breakfast.” The title poem from this collection was made into a short film by Dan Sickles of Moxie Pictures (for Motionpoems) and featured as an official selection for the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival and the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival.
In addition to writing, Studdard serves as executive producer and host of VIDA Voices & Views for VIDA: Women in Literary Arts; the president of the Associated Writing Program’s Women’s Caucus; an editor for American Microreviews and Interviews; and a professor for the Lone Star College System. Her awards include the Forward National Literature Award, the International Book Award, and the Readers’ Favorite Award.
Hermitage co-founder and program director Patricia Caswell encourages the community to participate in both events. “The Hermitage and PoetryLife have brought many literary greats to Gulf Coast stages. Now it’s your turn to take center stage by reading your favorite poem or discussing a book with its author,” she says.
Award-winning creators of all artistic disciplines are invited to live and work at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood. During their residencies, they share their talents with the community. Some programs are on the beach; others are in the Palm House. Whether a program is indoors or outdoors, attendees are invited to stay and enjoy the beach afterwards. The Hermitage Artist Retreat Palm House is located at 6630 Manasota Key Road in Englewood.
Executive director Bruce Rodgers explains that the cultural gatherings exist to give the community the rare opportunity to interact with celebrated authors, poets, artists, composers and performers from around the world.
“Artists who are invited to be at the Hermitage are asked to give free programs for the community during their stay with us.” He adds that, in addition to programs at the Hermitage, many artists also participate in free outreach programs at area schools, colleges, and in collaboration with regional cultural organizations
