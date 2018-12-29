The Hermitage’s Fridays @ 5 series continues with playwright Craig Lucas, composer and playwright Sean Hartley, and composer and songwriter Daniel Messé in “Prelude to a Kiss: The Musical in the Making,” Friday, Jan. 4, 5 p.m., in the Palm House at the Hermitage in Englewood.
The three award-winning artists will discuss the work they’re collaborating on at the Hermitage — a musical based on Lucas’ acclaimed play, “Prelude to a Kiss.”
Reservations for this free series are required and can be requested at: HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
“Craig Lucas was at the Hermitage when he and composer Nico Muhly worked on “Two Boys,” an opera they wrote for the Metropolitan Opera,” says Bruce Rodgers, executive director of the Hermitage.
“Prior to that, he was the first playwright to receive the Hermitage’s Greenfield Prize for his play, “Ode To Joy,” which was produced at New York’s Cherry Lane Theatre. Craig returns with his creative team to transform his popular play, “Prelude to a Kiss,” into a musical. During this presentation, the team will try out some scenes and even some newly born songs for us. The audience will witness a Broadway play in its first moments.”
Lucas is a playwright, screenwriter, director and actor, whose works are critically acclaimed. He is a Pulitzer finalist, won three Obie awards, and received three Tony nominations, and many more recognitions. His plays include “Blue Window,” “Reckless,” and “Prelude to a Kiss,” which was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Fellowships include those from the Guggenheim and Rockefeller Foundations, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Pew Charitable Trusts.
Hartley is an award-winning lyricist, composer, playwright and producer. His musicals include “Cupid and Psyche,” “Snow,” “Little Women,” and the upcoming “Prelude to a Kiss,” commissioned by South Coast Repertory Co. He is director of theater at Kaufman Music Center, where he curates the concert series Broadway Close Up and Broadway Playhouse. He has lectured on musical theater at various locations.
Messé is the founder/principal songwriter of the band Hem, which began as a DIY project in 2001 (“Rabbit Songs”), and has gone on to worldwide acclaim over the course of six studio albums. In 2009, The Public Theater tapped Hem to score Twelfth Night for Shakespeare in the Park, for which they were nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Messé has written four shows for Theatreworks USA, received a Jonathan Larson Grant from the American Theatre Wing and has been commissioned by Playwrights Horizons to write a new full-length musical (Trip). He is the composer and co-lyricist of Amélie.
Award-winning creators of all artistic disciplines are invited to live and work at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood. During their residencies, they share their talents with the community. Fridays @ 5 is the latest iteration of this outreach — a free series that take place at 5 p.m. Some are on the beach; others are in the Palm House. Whether a program is indoors or outdoors, attendees are invited to stay and enjoy the beach afterwards. The Hermitage Artist Retreat Palm House is located at 6630 Manasota Key Road in Englewood.
All programs are subject to change. Check the Hermitage website or Facebook page to check program status.
For more information about Fridays @ 5 or the Hermitage, visit: HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
