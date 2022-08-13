The Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Key and the Aspen Music Festival and School in Colorado will announce the 10th-year winner of the Hermitage Prize today in Colorado.

At each festival since 2013, an exemplary composition student attending the Aspen Music Festival and School is awarded the distinguished Hermitage Prize in recognition of their accomplishments and to foster the development of future work.

