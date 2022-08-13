The Hermitage Artist Retreat on Manasota Key and the Aspen Music Festival and School in Colorado will announce the 10th-year winner of the Hermitage Prize today in Colorado.
At each festival since 2013, an exemplary composition student attending the Aspen Music Festival and School is awarded the distinguished Hermitage Prize in recognition of their accomplishments and to foster the development of future work.
The recipient is selected by a distinguished panel of AMFS composition faculty and leadership, and receives a residency at the Hermitage, along with a $1,000 stipend. The idea for this recognition was first conceived when Hermitage Fellow Robert Spano, music director of the Atlanta Symphony and the AMFS, was in residence at the Hermitage.
Spano emphasized how beneficial the Hermitage had been for him and his work: “The opportunity to be so focused and undistracted – it’s unbelievable – not only because of the time, but because of the space itself.”
Thus, the Hermitage Prize in Composition was created to offer the same experience to young talented composers just beginning their careers.
Since then, eight gifted young composers have had the privilege of being honored with this recognition, and a ninth recipient will be selected this summer. (The Aspen Music Festival was on a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic.)
For most recipients of this honor, it is their first professional experience of uninterrupted time to focus on their craft and create their music. The Hermitage Prize is the only student residency awarded amidst approximately 75 curated residencies each year; all other Hermitage Fellows are accomplished working professionals and national leaders in their respective fields.
This provides the recipient of the prize the opportunity to share this unmatched Hermitage experience with trailblazing artists from all around the world, including 14 Pulitzer Prize winners, multiple Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, and Tony winners, national Poets Laureate, MacArthur ‘Genius’ Fellows, and more.
Hermitage Fellows regularly describe their time at the Hermitage as “magical,” “transformative,” and “life-changing.”
The winner of the Hermitage Prize in Composition this year will be selected by a jury that includes celebrated composer Alan Fletcher, AMFS president and CEO; Robert Spano, AMFS Music Director and a longtime member of the Hermitage’s National Curatorial Council; and the composition faculty of the AMFS, including award-winning composer and Hermitage alumnus Christopher Theofanidis.
The award is presented annually in August at the Aspen Music Festival by the distinguished jury and Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg, an accomplished director, writer, and Tony Award-winning producer.
“It’s not just a recognition of who you are and what you’ve done,” Sandberg said. “It’s a vote of confidence to go forward, to bring something new into the world, to come to the Hermitage and create.”
Last year’s recipient of the award, David Clay Mettens, noted: “My time at the Hermitage was such a gift – I found the natural beauty of the grounds to be rejuvenating and my interactions with artists from other disciplines so artistically fulfilling.
“I can’t imagine a better opportunity for a young composer than to be in the presence of creative luminaries in their respective fields.”
To learn more about the Hermitage and its upcoming programs, or to support this organization in its mission to champion artists and the creative process, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
To learn more about the Aspen Music Festival and School and the current schedule of programming, visit AspenMusicFestival.com.
