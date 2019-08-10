By Su Byron
Guest Writer
The Hermitage Artist Retreat presents a “Sunset Reading on the Beach,” with poet Melissa Studdard and author Michael J. Seidlinger, Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. on the beach at the Hermitage.
Studdard will read poems from her poetry collection, “I Ate the Cosmos for Breakfast,” as well as from manuscripts in progress, some of which were created during an April residency at The Hermitage and reflect her time there.
Seidlinger will read from a novel-in-progress based on a road trip he took during the summer of 2017.
Audience members are invited to bring their own beach chairs and blankets. In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the Palm House.
Reservations for this free series are required and can be requested at: HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
“Young, hip and smart, these gifted writers will intrigue you with their outward and inward journeys, against the gorgeous backdrop of the setting sun and the glistening Gulf waters,” Patricia Caswell, the Hermitage’s co-founder and program director, said. “The Hermitage is grateful to the Fine Arts Society of Sarasota for sponsoring both of these residencies.”
In addition to her poetry, Studdard has written the young adult novel “Six Weeks to Yehidah.” Her work has appeared in The Guardian, The New York Times, Poetry, Harvard Review, New Ohio Review, Psychology Today and elsewhere, and has received awards, including the The Forward National Literature Award, the International Book Award and the REEL Poetry Festival Audience Choice Award.
Of her work, Robert Pinsky wrote, “This poet’s ardent, winning ebullience echoes that of God.” To learn more, visit: MelissaStuddard.com.
Michael J. Seidlinger is a Filipino-American author of a number of books, including “My Pet Serial Killer” and “The Fun We’ve Had.” He is an editor at large for Electric Literature and is a member of The Accomplices.
In 2012, he founded Civil Coping Mechanisms, an independent press specializing in poetry, hybrid-form fiction and nonfiction. His writing has appeared in Buzzfeed, Forbes, Literary Hub, The Rumpus and elsewhere. He has taught classes for Sarah Lawrence and Catapult.
A graduate of George Washington University’s Master of Business in Publishing program, he lives in Brooklyn, New York, where he is forever searching for the next best cup of coffee. Find him on the Web at MichaelJSeidlinger.com, on Facebook and Twitter at @mjseidlinger and on Instagram at @michaelseidlinger.
Award-winning creators of all artistic disciplines are invited to live and work at the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Englewood. During their residencies, they share their talents with the community.
Executive Director Bruce Rodgers said these cultural gatherings exist to give the community the rare opportunity to interact with celebrated authors, poets, artists, composers and performers from around the world.
“Artists who are invited to be at the Hermitage are asked to give free programs for the community during their stay with us,” he said. “Many artists participate in free outreach programs at area schools, colleges and in collaboration with regional cultural organizations
All programs are subject to change. Check the Hermitage website or Facebook page for updated program status. The Hermitage Artist Retreat is at 6630 Manasota Key Road in Englewood. Visit: HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.