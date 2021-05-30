OSPREY — A new, and the first, billboard in a campaign for HisImage.me will be unveiled June 4 along U.S. 41 southbound near Hanchey Drive going into Nokomis from Osprey.
“The HisImage.me movement is a billboard campaign revealing each person’s worth in God’s eyes,” HisImage.me Board President Lisa Winchell said in a news release. “Our mission is restoring people to their true identity in God, through biblical awareness and education.”
The news release notes a prayer event follows at 6 p.m. June 5 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 129 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
“The first thing God said about mankind, in the Word of God, is ‘Let Us create them in Our own image,’” Winchell said in the news release. “This is where we all came from, His heart, His love, His Image, and He is calling people back to Him... The question, ‘Who am I?’ is getting louder and louder in our culture. There are many people, groups, gangs, and etc. trying to answer this question for people. Yet in God’s great love, He has already answered that question by creating us in His Image.”
Community church leaders appreciate the movement, the news release states.
“This is a very important step in our city” said Jim Foubister, president of One Christ Won City in Venice.
New Life Assembly of God Rev. Randy Burt said Winchell introduced HisImage.me to his congregation.
“Our church family responded with great affirmation and we now support Lisa’s God given mission,” Burt said.
The Front Pastor Michelle Tellone said she is “excited” about the billboard campaign.
“It is a beautiful opportunity to bring hope to so many in our community,” Tellone said.
Sarasota House of Prayer is also looking forward to the future, while noting Winchell’s long work.
“We are excited for the launch of this billboard campaign, a vision Lisa has carried for 12 years,” said Roger Lee, with Sarasota House of Prayer.
For more information, visit www.HisImage.me, email info@HisImage.me or call 239-293-8592
