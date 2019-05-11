A recent Venice Area Historical Society’s “Betty Intagliata Lecture Series” program addressed the “Past, Present and Future of the Seminole Indian Tribe of Florida.”
Presenter David Scheidecker, Research Coordinator at the Tribal Historic Preservation Office for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, spoke to almost 150 attendees about the ever-shrinking land that was once the Seminoles’ domain in Florida.
Scheidecker explained that the 4,000 Seminoles in Florida today are descendants of the 200 individuals who refused to be removed from their Florida home and placed in Oklahoma during the Seminole Wars of the 1800’s.
The Seminole Tribe today is one of the leading cattle producers in Florida. It helps its people through revenues from its many casinos.
For additional information, contact the AH-TAH-THI-KI Museum at its toll-free number: 877-902-1113, or contact the Tribal Historic Preservation Office.
Coming upThe next lecture in the series will be held May 21, 2019 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice at 7 p.m.
John McCarthy, executive director of Gulf Coast Heritage Association and Historic Spanish Point, Osprey, will present “Rising Tides, Shifting Sands – Ancient Sites in Peril.”
McCarthy will discuss the impact of rising seas and shifting sands on three ancient sites: Manasota Key Offshore, Historic Spanish Point, and Egmont Key. Included in his presentation will be how archaeologists, local citizens, and Florida’s Native Americans are working to protect the past.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.