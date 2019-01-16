There’s a lesson to be learned in “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller, the latest production of the Asolo Repertory Company.
“One of the striking things about ‘The Crucible’ is that we watch people who have known each other for years turn on each other and call each other out as instruments of the devil,” the play’s director, Michael Donald Edwards, said. “It feels to me like we’re living through a version of that now, where people hate each other for their political affiliations. When we decide, because of our neighbor’s politics, that we think they’re evil — that’s not the American project. That’s not the essence of charity.”
“The Crucible” takes place in Salem, Massachusetts, at the time of the infamous Salem Witch Trials. When three young girls are seen dancing in the woods with a black slave named Tituba (Danielle Lee Greaves), neighbors are quick to assume the worst. They are witches. They have been taken over by the Devil. They should be hung.
Note that Miller wrote “The Crucible’ in the 1950s, when another kind of witch hunt was occurring in America. The House un-American Activities Committee was out to rid the country of communists who were thought to be infiltrating the government and would destroy the United States.
The set, by Lee Savage, is as stark as the story. The first act takes place in the attic of the home of Rev. Samuel Parris (David Breitbarth). His young daughter, Betty, (Annika Trout) is emotionless in bed. The night before she had been one of the girls dancing in the woods. The others were Abigail (Amanda Fallon Smith) and Susannah Walcott (Katie Sah). To check on the state of the young girl, characters climb the steps to the space single-file and depart the same way.
The starkness of the set and the somber colors of the costumes by Tracy Dorman reinforce the stark reality of the story that remains a dark time in the history of this country.
It seems the girls were attempting to have a curse put on Elizabeth Proctor (Laura Rook), who is married to John Proctor (Coburn Goss), possibly the only good man in this convoluted story. Yet he too will suffer as his wife is carried off to jail and possible hanged as a witch. This is a time before the U.S. was a nation with a constitution and any laws that might protect its citizens.
Rev. Parris invites Rev. John Hale (Gabriel Lawrence), who is an expert in witchcraft. Neighbors against neighbors, the plot thickens as one woman is accused of reading the wrong books. Elisabeth Proctor is guilty of having a poppet (a doll) in her house, a doll containing a needle, obvious proof that she too is a witch.
In the third act, the trial is as distressing as the times. Hysteria takes over the court proceedings even as ignorance has taken over the minds of too many people in that terrible time in the history of the U.S.
Yet there is more bad to come as the story progresses to its conclusion, showcasing one of the worst times in American history.
Breitbarth, in his 23rd season with Asolo Rep, once again shows why he remains in the company. He is the quintessential character actor who can handle a variety of roles with equal skill. Several other Asolo regulars add depth to the production.
This is an excellent production. There is a depth of talent in the large cast, and Edwards makes the most of their talents as he does the rest of his creative team to offer a brilliant interpretation of a play that, sadly, continues to prove all too timely, perhaps proving yet again that George Santayana was correct when he said, “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.”
“The Crucible” continues in rotating repertory through March 10 in the Mertz Theatre in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For tickets, call the box office at 941-351-8000 or visit: AsoloRep.org.
