While on vacation I missed the opening of one of my favorite Stephen Sondheim musicals, "Sweeney Todd" at the Asolo, as well as "Honk" at Venice Theatre, but I was able to finally scratch a major item from my bucket list of places to visit.
"Sweeney Todd" is macabre but with a twist or three that make it highly entertaining although not for every adult and certainly not for youngsters. Stephen Sondheim's music is yet another bonus for an entertaining night of theater. For tickets, call 941-351-8000 or visit: asolorep.org.
About my bucket list -- anyone who knows me knows how much I love living in Venice. Yet, I do miss seeing the tulips and daffodils which signal the beginning of spring in the north. I planted hundreds of those bulbs over the years when I lived in Ohio. Now, thanks to what I have learned at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and from area master gardeners and area nurseries like MRT and Hazeltine, I have other signs of spring like new blooms on my frangi pangi trees and plenty of blooms on my miniature hibiscus shrubs and related hibiscus trees.
My daughter, Heidi, and I took hundreds of photos at The Keukenhof. I share a few above for those who miss springtime in the north and for those who also may have The Keukenhof on their bucket lists.
Happily, I was back in time for last Thursday's unveiling of the wonderful model of the old Venice Circus Arena which was crafted by master model builder Bill Dovel. Created for the Venice Circus History Museum, the model will be installed in a former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus railroad car to be placed at the Venice Train Depot. The car is at UniGlide in Venice for needed restoration work, which hopefully will be done soon so that we can get on with completing the interior, and which will feature the arena model in the main room as well as displays honoring some of the area's top circus performers.
In the meanwhile, the model can be seen at the historic Venice Train Depot. For visiting hours, which are about to change as we move into the summer season, visit veniceareahistoricalsociety.com/traindepot.
I also was back in time to meet members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity who were riding for a great cause. Money is raised which goes to the Ability Experience to benefit those with disabilities. I misunderstood and thought that the Lions Club benefited. The club actually donates to the Ability Experience, which is why the cyclists made a stop in Venice. Thank you to the riders and to the Lions Club for sharing the news of this worthwhile endeavor.
Now that I am back, I am going to get to work on a story that should have been written long ago. It is about a woman who is the glue that makes The Triangle Inn such a treasure in this town. Rhonda Rogers kept the museum running when its previous director was unable to fulfill his duties and while staff changes and problems associated with an aging building loomed. She has long been the liaison with the museum's docents, organized and managed the gift shop and writes releases about museum events and so much more.
Watch this section for more about the heroine of the Triangle Inn. She spends so much time in her office on the second floor that too many people never get to meet her. Watch this space.
