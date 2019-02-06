Homes and scholars are all in a day’s work for the Venice Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
The group’s annual home tour supports its annual drive to raise money for women returning to school to complete college. This year’s tour, the 19th, featuring five homes on the island of Venice, will be Friday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Last year seven area women received scholarship help. The winners included two women from North Port, four women from Sarasota and one from Venice. Three are enrolled in the nursing program at State College of Florida and another is enrolled in a nursing program at Kaiser College. One is at the Ringling College of Art & Design in Sarasota. Another, employed at the Ringling College, is working towards a degree in social services at State College of Florida.
One of the North Port women came to the U.S. from the Ukraine with her parents and eight siblings when she was 12. Now married, with two children, she is working to complete a degree in elementary education at the University of South Florida.
“What they (AAUW Members) represent and their causes so align with what I want to do,” Ringling student Jessica Polk said. In her senior year, she is majoring in “Virtual Studio,” a new major which allows her to combine art and design.
“I wanted to gain as many skills as I can,” she said. “I was so grateful to these women and their focus on women who are struggling,” she said.
The Booker graduate learned about the AAUW scholarship by working with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation in Venice. Polk was a dancer at Booker. She did not go directly to college. Instead she became a massage therapist, married and had two children: Sonny, now 10, and Lively, now 8. After her divorce, she contacted Ringling, applied and was accepted.
“I wanted to show my children that if you have a passion, you can make money doing what you love to do,” she said.
She has begun her job search and also is considering working on a masters degree at the University of South Florida.
This year’s homes are as different as the scholars that will benefit from the proceeds. One is a historic home. The other four are quite new.
The historic home was built in 1927 by the vice president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers (BLE), the largest labor union in the U.S. at the time. Worth some $90 million in 1927, the union, based in Cleveland, Ohio, had purchased the John Nolen plan for the city and some 1,400 acres of land as an investment for the union’s retirement fund. Land sales were booming at the time. Three hotels were built in downtown Venice (one was torn down in about 1970 to make room for the present post office), streets and other infrastructure such as sewers and street lights were installed. Some 100 homes of various sizes and in various parts of town were built.
The population reached 4,000 by 1928. Few suspected that Florida’s land boom was about to end and the Great Depression loomed. By 1929, the population was down to 400. This home is thought to have been the second one built, although it did not sell until about 1930.
With the arrival of the Kentucky Military Institute’s winter quarters to Venice in 1932, recovery began. The next boost came in 1943 when the Army built an air base at Venice to train fighter pilots in P-51 Mustangs for World War II. Many of those people would return after the war or later. The final spurt came with the arrival of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in 1960. Venice grew into a city unique in all the country.
That 1927 home, at 613 W. Venice Ave, in the Historic District, is now owned by Tommye and Curt Whitaker. Tommye shared some information about the home’s first owner, Fitzhugh William Haensel and his wife Florence Owen. Haensel was an agent for opera singers such as Caruso and dancers such as Isadora Duncan. In the 1950s he created Columbia Concert Corp. which became CBS. He hired a young man named William Paley Jr. to head up the company, which Paley did well into his 80s.
“This was only the second home built by the BLE,” she said. “We think it might have been a spec home where you could go in and pick your floor tile as each floor was a different tile made by Venice Tile Works.”
The Whitakers are the home’s fourth owners but only its third residents, she said.
The other four houses on the tour are new or nearly new and include a “smart home” in which the owners can control such things as deploying hurricane shutters and turning lights on and off from their cell phones.
Each home displays unique features and architecture, and in some case, a treasured collection of the homeowner.
Along the tour, you’ll also have the opportunity to buy a raffle ticket for some outstanding prizes, each valued at $200 or more.
A separate Celebration Party will be held at the Venice Art Center that day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes wine and light snacks. Drawings for the raffle prizes will take place there but you do not have to be present to win.
Tickets for both the tour and raffle prizes will be sold in advance from AAUW members and at the door.of each house on the day of the tour. It should be relatively easy to visit all five homes if you arrive at the first house by 10 a.m. (Note that any house can be the first house. It is up to tour goers to plan their own route.)
For more information, visit: Venice-fl.aauw.net or Facebook.
