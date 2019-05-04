Venice Theatre’s production of “HONK!” an update of Hans Christian Anderson’s “The Ugly Duckling,” opens on the theatre's MainStage Friday, May 10 and runs Thursdays through Sundays until May 19.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are $22 for adults, $15 for college students and $12 for students through 12th grade, available at the theater's box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave., or at venicestage.com. The box office can be reached at 941-488-1115 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour before each performance for walk-up tickets.
“HONK! A Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling” is generously sponsored by The Edmund and Elizabeth Campbell Family Foundation; Carole Raymond; Eric Watters; and The Taylor Family.
Featuring a multi-generational cast, HONK! is cleverly designed to appeal all ages. It tells the story of Ugly, whose odd looks incite prejudice from his family and neighbors. Separated from the farm and pursued by a hungry cat, Ugly must find his way home. Along his harrowing journey he discovers his true beauty and glorious destiny and finds love and acceptance. HONK! became a stand-out when it premiered in London by winning the 2000 Olivier Award for Best New Musical.
Venice Theatre’s director Kelly Duyn says, “HONK! is a great show for the whole family. It teaches lessons of tolerance and acceptance and the script is full of jokes that are fun for the kids and sometimes even funnier for the adults.”
Duyn has cast the show with strong singers and comedic actors who can tackle the comedic timing and surprisingly difficult music. With classically trained singer and VT veteran Rebecca Cross as the mother (Ida), Filip Svoboda in the title role, and Luke McFatrich as Ugly's father, the show is in confident hands. Many other experienced performers of all ages join them on stage.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE THEATRE
Ida (Rebecca Cross) sees her son Ugly (Filip Svoboda), as only a mother can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.