91 years young

Pastor Ralph Burton turned 91 with a crown and card signed by preschool students at Venice Nokomis Community.

PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Pastor Ralph Burton turned 91 in style.

The students of Venice Nokomis Community presented him with a birthday crown and colorful banner.

It was signed by all the children of Venice Nokomis Community Preschool.

Burton offers chapel messages and prayers to the children that attend the school on a bi-weekly.

