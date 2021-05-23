Pastor Ralph Burton turned 91 in style.
The students of Venice Nokomis Community presented him with a birthday crown and colorful banner.
It was signed by all the children of Venice Nokomis Community Preschool.
Burton offers chapel messages and prayers to the children that attend the school on a bi-weekly.
