VENICE — Venice Regional Bayfront Health wants to remind residents it has “resources ready to support diagnosis and intervention in the event of heart attack or stroke,” it said in a recent news release.
Its program recently received the Certification of Distinction for Chest Pain as well as the Primary Stroke Centers Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission, it said.
“Our team stands ready to help and the sooner we can see a patient to assess their condition and intervene, the better,” Dr. John Galat said in a news release. “The hospital has great resources to help patients and has taken important precautions to enhance safety in light of the pandemic. Timely action and COVID-19 safety are top of mind at all times.”
It noted the pandemic kept some people from asking for medical help. That can get in the way of needed treatment, the news release said. Venice Regional works to be “a safe place patients can get medical help whether for a medical emergency or routine care.”
“It’s important for members of our community to put their health first and to feel comfortable getting the care they need,” Galat said. “We encourage our patients to always seek immediate emergency medical care for serious conditions such as heart attack or stroke to support the best possible outcome.”
The hospital said to call 911 for an ambulance rather than trying to drive to a hospital if experiencing stroke or heart attack symptoms.
It noted EMS crews “are trained to care for patients experiencing heart attack and stroke, so you’ll get medical care sooner.”
It also gave the basic signs of a heart attack and stroke.
“Signs of a possible heart attack can include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, and/or pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm or shoulder. Women also may feel nauseous, light-headed or unusually tired,” it said.
The acronym F-A-S-T delineates the signs of a stroke:
• Face drooping — Is a side of a person’s face drooping or numb?
• Arm weakness — Is a person’s arm weak or numb?
• Speech difficulty — Is a person having an inability to speak or speaking with slurred speech?
• Time to call 911 — If these symptoms arise, call 911 and get the person to a hospital immediately.
“If you need more information on your personal risk factors for heart disease, schedule an appointment with your primary care doctor, or call 844-366-9362 to be connected with one of Venice Regional’s qualified cardiologists,” it said.
For more information, visit its website at www.veniceregional.com.
