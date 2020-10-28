SARASOTA — The Cultural Capital of Florida will soon construct a new multi-use cultural mecca — a Van Wezel on steroids perhaps.
“It (Van Wezel) has outlived its ability to function as a performing arts center,” said Cheryl Mendelson, who was appointed in January 2019 as CEO of the Van Wezel Foundation.
She has 25 years’ executive experience in the non-profit sector, most recently as the executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Harris Theater in Chicago.
That job required skills in marketing, operations, philanthropy and more for what today has a national reputation as an important arts venue in the cultural capital of the Midwest.
While the fate of the aging “Purple People Seater” is yet to be decided, land just to the north (the 10th Street parking lot) has been earmarked for the new world-class facility.
Mendelson said it will include a 2,240-seat main stage venue, a flexible 400-seat space, a 1,000-square-foot lifelong learning space and an outdoor entertainment area.
Because the land is fewer than 12 feet above sea level, the new building’s main floor will be raised up to possibly accommodate parking below.
The actual site is referred to as the 10th Street parking lot and is across the street from the old Players Center theater which was only recently vacated as the 90-year-old community theater continues fundraising for a new theater at Lakewood Ranch.
The cost for that theater has been estimated at $30-$40 million.
The “world-class cultural center” that will replace the Van Wezel is expected to cost in excess of $240 million. It will be operated as a non-profit.
In addition to the two venues mentioned above, it will contain other spaces in which to accommodate year-round educational programs and more.
An online survey to identify potential needs and wishes for the new facility is underway and will continue until the end of November. It takes roughly 10 minutes to complete the survey.
To take the survey, go to: vwfoundation.org/spac/.
“The goal is to get at least 20,000 people in the region to respond,” Mendelson said.
Mendelson would like to see the city develop green space on the site and also plans to work with people in the near-by Rosemary district and even with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
That is all part of her goal to make the new facility as all-inclusive as possible.
“A place for ideas, a place for the arts and more,” she said. “Hopefully we are looking at a six-year time frame.
“I am looking forward to the next five years.”
Because of the coastal location and extremes of weather year-round, input from FEMA will be sought and solar power will be studied.
Mendelson has been doing her research on diversity issues as much as on weather issues in Florida. In that context she mentioned the 35-year-old Perez Art Museum in Miami and its commitment to the community it serves. The museum’s website makes reference to “museums, alongside places of worship, libraries, schools, concert halls, and stadiums” as “town halls for the people” where ideas can be exchanged and inclusivity can be promoted.
The current pandemic has become another consideration that has required businesses and other institutions to think differently about how they operate.
In May, Mendelson was invited to join The Gulf Coast CEO Forum to take part with other Gulf Coast executives to find solutions to issues facing the community because of the pandemic.
“I am pleased to contribute to the collective expertise of the CEO forum and utilize the unique assets of the organization to support the resiliency and economic recovery of our communities,” she said in May.
Social distancing is one problem exasperated in a theater.
The lack of a center aisle at the Van Wezel has long been considered problematic. It actually is a far more serious problem when it comes to safely seating patrons with regard to social distancing.
To avoid close contact between patrons, groups of two to four traveling together would be limited to one group entering from each of the side aisles.
As groups of two are far more common than groups of four, social distance seating would accommodate as few as 128 people in the Van Wezel’s 32 rows and, if everyone were to arrive in groups of four family members or friends, as many as 256.
If there were a center aisle, those numbers could be doubled. But even that would not likely pay the cost of even the least pricey shows at the aging venue.
The stage and back stage areas pose additional problems, especially if the Van Wezel wanted to present a major Broadway show with a big set and/or cast.
The county spent some $15 million a few years ago in an attempt to make it more welcoming to the big stage shows but there was only so much that could be done to the original William Wesley Peters plan.
Peters was part of the Taliesin group of architects founded by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1959 to carry out his work after his death. The purple exterior color was suggested by Lloyd Wright’s widow Olgivanna Lloyd Wright.
The number of seats (1,741) could not be increased, nor could the stage nor any of the companion spaces used for mounting whichever shows would come to Sarasota.
Ruth Eckerd Hall, a 72,000-square foot entertainment venue in Clearwater was also designed by Peters. While the outside is vastly different, the inside feels very much like the Van Wezel’s interior but with more seats — 2,180. It, too, lacks a center aisle.
One way to expand the venue while also offering lower-priced seats is to offer a simulcast of the show going on inside to an area outside where patrons would be offered low or even no-cost seating.
Mendelson said they did that in Chicago at Millennium Park and 12,000 people showed up for the first such offering.
“It was a beautiful September day.”
Given all the beautiful days along Florida’s Cultural Coast, an outside venue makes sense.
Learn more at the foundation website and be sure to take the survey. Your ideas are invited.
“The mission of the Van Wezel Foundation is to create a world-class performing arts center that enriches the community, supports arts education and inspires young minds.”
