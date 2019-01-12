State College of Florida Collegiate School will host information sessions and begin accepting applications for the tuition-free charter school’s enrollment for Fall 2019.
Prospective families with students entering grades 6-10 should attend an information session at SCF’s Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W. Sessions are scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28.
Families may tour the Collegiate School (Building 19) after the session. A session in Spanish will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in Learning Studio 1 at the Collegiate School. Sessions begin promptly at 6 p.m.
Students applying for grades 6-10 do not have academic criteria requirements; however, this is a college preparatory program with rigorous learning standards.
Families with students entering grade 11 who are interested in the Accelerated College Program (ACP) should attend an information session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16 or Tuesday Jan. 22, in Learning Studio 1 at the Collegiate School.
Students applying for the ACP must have a 3.0 unweighted grade point average and pass the Post-Secondary Education Readiness Test (PERT) before their application will be considered, as they are applying to dual enroll at SCF. The Collegiate School guidance department is available for assistance during this process.
Applications will be available after each information session and at the Collegiate School. Collegiate School students are selected through random drawings beginning in March until all seats are full.
For more information, call the Collegiate School at 941-752-5494, or email SCFCS@SCF.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.