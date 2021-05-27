Retiring the flag

The American Legion Post 3 in Bartow retired about 300 flags in a ceremony Memorial Day on Monday. American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 in Venice offers a location to place flags that are tattered and need to be retired at the post at 1770 E. Venice Avenue.

 FILE PHOTO BY JEFF ROSLOW

VENICE — Leaders with veteran organizations hope area residents will learn how to properly retire a tattered or stained American flag.

American Legion NO-VEL Post 159 is one of the veteran groups that has a disposal box in its lobby.

The flags should not be thrown into the trash.

“Your American flag can be properly retired with the respect and gravity that it is entitled,” the post states.

There are often retirement events for American flags on June 14 — Flag Day.

According to the Department of Defense, there was a National Flag Conference in 1923 that went through how to work with an American flag and the flag retirement ceremonies were codified by the American Legion in 1937.

For more information, visit www.novelpost159.org or call 941-488-1157.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments