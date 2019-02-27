What’s in a word?
Letters of course, but you better put them in the correct order if you hope to win “The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at The Players Centre for the Performing Arts.
Four members of the audience have the opportunity for fame and glory. Both were fleeting for the four audience members on opening night. Of course, given the word challenges, that probably was to be expected.
Ad-libbing is encouraged. It helps make this Broadway musical even more fun and also better able to fit with the time in which it might be produced.
In addition to the four from the audience, the contestants include four middle school students: Chip Torentino (David Addis), Logainne Schwartzandgrubbeniere (Natalie Taylor), Leaf Carpenter (Amelia Woemer), William Barfee (Jalex Scott), Marcy Park (Eliza Engle-Morehouse) and Olive Ostrovsky (Grace Callahan). Moderator of the spelling bee is Rona Lisa Peretti (Lacey Knispel), Putnam County’s leading Realtor and former spelling bee champion. Vice principal Douglas Panch (Tony Boothby) is the one who provides the word’s meaning and uses it in a sentence, if requested. His word usage is at least half the fun of all this silliness.
Mitch Mahoney (Kenn C. Rapczynski), is satisfying his community service issue as the spelling bee’s “comfort counselor.”
To describe the students as “misfits” may not be too harsh, for each is unique. Barfee, for example spells out the words with his foot and then recites the letters. Of course he is always correct because of his “magic foot,” at least until his foot slips on something and manages to spell the word correctly without his magic foot.
The audience participants help to localize the show by having to spell such words as “Snowbird.”
Directed by Danae DeShazer, the cast members all do a great job of portraying their strange characters. So did the four audience participants Thursday evening.
Rick Bogner is the music director. DeShazer, with help from assistant Kelly Burnette, did the show’s choreography. Costumes were by Georgina Willmott with set by Ralph Nurmela. Sarah Martin is the show’s production stage manager and lighting was by Cody Basham.
“The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” continues through March 10 at The Players Centre for the Performing Arts, 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For show dates, times and tickets, call the box office at 941-365-2494 or visit: theplayers.org.
