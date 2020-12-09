SARASOTA— The Sarasota-Manatee HR Association, the local chapter affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management, has been recognized by the HR Florida State Council as the 2020 Community Impact Award recipient for its outstanding achievements with outreach and impact in the local community it serves.
Sarasota-Manatee HR Association received this distinguished award for its swift work to address the pertinent needs of its local human resources community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the pandemic hit in March, the chapter was faced with the shocking reality that the “normal” way of working was going to instantly change in ways no one had planned for.
As an immediate response to the needs of those it serves, the chapter revised its programming and other chapter activities to adapt to the new challenges the community faced, and help both members and unaffiliated HR professionals.
Under the leadership of 2020 President, Renee Hood, HR Director of First Watch Restaurants, the chapter met this challenge head-on and served as a resource to the local HR and business communities through free initiatives that include, but are not limited to the following: established a weekly COVID-19 “collaboration call” for networking and educational purposes; swiftly converted to virtual member meetings, including a partnership with local law firm Fisher & Phillips to hold a program titled “The Coronavirus and Your Workplace: What You Need to Know” on March 20th; expanded chapter programming that was offered to all community members free of charge and pre-approved for general or business credits; collaborated with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance to offer a customized program relevant to the HR and business communities; conducted a member COVID-19 survey that allowed the chapter to better understand and respond to requests for support and guidance; implemented the “HR Quarantini Tuesday” virtual support network; and hosted a community-wide COVID-19 panel in July that covered a wide variety of unique and ever-evolving matters that impact onsite and remote work environments, from safety protocols to legal compliance and communicating effectively with staff.
Sarasota-Manatee HR Association’s reaction to the pandemic that affected everyone in the community aligns directly with the mission of the HR Florida State Council that states, “We serve, advise and empower Florida workforce communities through education, partnerships and connections.” Through the partnerships it established, the chapter provided a significant number of professional development and educational opportunities that allowed the chapter to not only support and guide its local community, but connect more deeply with the HR and business professionals during a time when it was needed the most.
To learn more about the Sarasota-Manatee HR Association, visit: myshra.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.