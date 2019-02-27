If ever there were a time to walk along Sarasota’s waterfront in Bayfront Park, this is that time.
In addition to a stunning view of the bridge to St. Armands Circle and boats moored out in the bay, is a stunning outdoor exhibit celebrating diversity and inclusion.
While too many adults seem to celebrate their differences, young people in area schools are learning the value of respect and kindness for one and all.
Continuing through March 15, the 16th annual “Embracing Our Differences” exhibit features 45 billboard-sized artworks and inspirational quotes. They were selected from 11,791 entries from writers and artists in 111 countries and 44 states. Since 2004, when the project began as an educational initiative in Sarasota County schools, the program has spread all over the world.
Co-founded by the late Carol Poteat-Buchanan, a philanthropist, education advocate and champion of human rights, the program has received 61,986 entries from all over the world since 2005 when the program literally spread its wings.
Seth Morano, a senior at Booker High School in Sarasota had not one but two winning quotations accepted for the current display.
At this year’s Making A Difference luncheon in Sarasota last month, he spoke about the difference this program made in his life.
“My first experience was in third grade when my school took a field trip to the exhibit and I felt the magic of being towered over by the gargantuan displays of artwork,” he said.
“Later, it was through Ms. Fox, while in middle school, that I was awakened to the true possibilities that Embracing Our Differences has to offer. Embracing Our Differences has inspired discussions among my classmates and about diversity, inclusion and equity.
A few years later, as a high school student, Seth came to Venice High School in a Sisters Schools Project initiated by Embracing Our Differences.
“The purpose of this project was to connect students from the diverse Booker High School and the ethnically traditional Venice High School,” Seth said at the annual luncheon program last month.
“Meeting the Venice High School students and seeing their campus opened my eyes to the fallacy of the stereotypes I had placed on that school and its students.
“Venice High School’s goals are the same as Booker’s: Preparing students for college, technical school, or a career.”
The students from the two schools got to know and appreciate each other, Seth added.
“... by attending the Embracing our Differences exhibit together we became truly connected.”
There was not a sound in the audience that day as Seth continued his remarks to the luncheon audience that represented the diversity that can be found in this area.
It turned out that Seth himself was able to find new meaning in one of his own quotes from the exhibition: “Have the courage to stand up for what’s right, and have the wisdom to sit down and talk.”
He paused briefly before continuing:
“If we do this we will perform the greatest service that no one person can provide.
“I believe that if we work together — without qualms — and fight — without complacency – to manifest the goals of acceptance and appreciation, or, in other words, to embrace our differences, we will reach our goals.”
These words led him to share his second winning quotation in the exhibit.”
“Defiance in the face of malicious bigotry shows true strength.”
The exhibit continues through March 15 in Sarasota’s Bayfront Park, which is south of Marina Jack’s on Mound Avenue in Sarasota. There usually is ample parking close to the site and wide walkways from which one can take in the entire exhibit. Consider that you are looking at 45 “billboard-sized” works of art.
As inclusion is an important concept of “Embracing Our Differences” everyone is invited to offer a personal thought in regard to the topic.
Consider also that the exhibit is one part of the program which has grown into many ongoing educational outreach programs and initiatives.
Among these are workshops which tackle the difficult topics of diversity, prejudice and inclusion and teach students to express themselves through critical thinking and creative writing. These are presented through a partnership with Florida Studio Theatre.
In partnership with Ringling College of Art and Design, there is an art teacher retreat. According to a release, the 41 teachers involved in the program in 2918 “were collectively responsible for more than 13,000 students from Sarasota and Manatee counties.”
A related program offers Lesson Plan Workshops designed to help students develop their critical thinking skills.
Last year 6,995 students benefited from the “Make-A-Day-Of-It program, which provides bus transportation for area students and teachers to the outdoor exhibit and other venues such as Florida Studio Theatre.
The Summer Diversity Institute is designed to help teachers to create a “respectful and civil classroom culture.”
For the past five years, Embracing Our Differences has organized hundreds of volunteers to read Dr. Seuss books to Sarasota and Manatee county students as part of a partnership with the Suncoast Campaign for Grade Level Reading. An anonymous foundation provided more than 7,000 books for this program.
Coexistence Clubs at Riverview, Booker and North Port high schools provide student docents to the K-8 students who visit the exhibit.
To learn more, visit: EmbracingOurDifference.org.
