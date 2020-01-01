Pete Adams, past president of Circus Fans of America, issues regular postings to area circus fans about show folks, living or dead, and circuses performing in the area and even in far-off places.
His latest post is for collectors of circus and carnival memorabilia — news of the return of Freedom Auction Company to Showfolks of Sarasota on Jan. 11 with another.”Circus, Carnival and Sideshow” memorabilia auction.
Showfolks is a private social organization made up of artists, performers, musicians, producers, fans and enthusiasts of the circus.
The auction will be open to the public and will also be simulcast live online via several internet platforms. More detailed information can be found at FreedomAuctions.com, which is rarely open to the public.
This year’s auction is being promoted as the largest auction to date pertaining to this genre that Freedom Auction Company has produced.
Having more than 800 lots, there will be a variety of items including more than 300 different lithograph posters pertaining to circus, carnival, movies and vaudeville. A treasure trove of photography will include specimens from Edward J. Kelty and Harry A. Atwell, among a host of examples. A scrapbook hoard will take focus on the circus from the turn of the century into the 1930s.
Additionally, there will be a collection of paper including business records, programs, couriers, broadsides, route books and the like.
Sideshow and carnival items will include banners from such artists as Johnny Meah, Fred Johnson, J. Sigler and others. Carousel horses, oddities and sideshow memorabilia will dot the catalog. A grouping of circus models will include those from artists like Bert Backstein and others.
A barnload of circus wardrobe items will deck the Showfolks of Sarasota halls and will include things worn by Gunther Gebel-Williams, Harry Dann, Frankie Saluto and others.
This huge auction is a must-see for enthusiasts, collectors and historians seeking material that is ever-increasingly difficult to obtain in the marketplace.
Freedom Auction Company is seeking additional material for a mid-year event expected in 2020. Submissions and inquiries can be made to info@freedomauctions.com or 941-725-2166.
