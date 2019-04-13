Florida Studio Theatre (FST) kicks off its Spring Improv Season April 13, which includes brand new performances every Friday and Saturday.
It opens with “Tournament of Fools,” its annual epic survival of the fittest competition. Cast members will compete in a series of games, songs, and scenes to capture the audience’s support in order to win the noteworthy title of “Champion of Fools.” In this knockdown, drag-out comedy battle royale, FST improvisers earn points from the audience based on their performances.
Playing every Friday in Bowne’s Lab Theatre, starting April 19, is “FST Improv Presents: Life’s a Beach,” a short-form, revue-style show that has become an audience favorite. “Life’s a Beach” satirizes what makes Sarasota one-of-a-kind: red tide, the plethora of roundabouts, and its constantly changing population.
“All of our locals and snowbirds love “Life’s a Beach” and its lighthearted look at our wonderful city,” said Will Luera, FST’s Director of Improv.
Continuing the fun and spontaneity every Saturday is “FST Comedy Freestyle,” a free-form improv show that removes the prescribed format and rules of other types of improv. Starting April 20, it will challenge cast members to “follow the funny” and initiate a new scene or story line whenever inspiration strikes. “This show keeps both the audience and performers on their feet throughout the show,” said Luera.
Everything that takes place on stage is connected, no matter what unpredictable route the show takes. This fast-fast moving form of improv was created by Luera while he was artistic director of ImprovBoston, which has performed at the Sarasota Improv Festival.
Back for another season of laughter are returning cast members: Will Luera, Christine Alexander, Jason Cannon, Chris Friday, Joey James, Darryl Knapp, Emily Levin, Denee Lortz, Elise Rodriguez, Anna Weatherwax, Sergei Glushonkov, Mikal Mancini, and Jim Prosser.
All performances take place at 7:30 pm with doors opening one hour before show time. Full menu and bar are available. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from the FST Box Office in person, by calling 941-366-9000, or online at floridastudiotheatre.org.
