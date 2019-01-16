Florida Studio Theatre (FST)’s winter Improv season kicks off with FST “Improv Presents: When X Meets Y,” an improvised musical inspired by a location suggested by the audience and three random notes on the keyboard.
In this show, FST Improv cast members weave a story of love, heartbreak, drama, and destiny infused with music and comedy. Previously performed as isolated holiday-themed performances, this is the first time that When X Meets Y is getting its own full multi-week run.
“FST Improv Presents: When X Meets Y” will run every Saturday in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre beginning Jan. 12 through Feb. 16.
Following the six-week run of When X Meets Y, FST “Improv Presents: Life’s a Beach” celebrates and lampoons what makes Sarasota unique — its abundance of roundabouts, influx of snowbirds, and never-ending construction of new condos.
An audience favorite, this short-form, revue-style show features improvised sketches, musicals, and classic improv games.
“FST Improv Presents: Life’s a Beach” will run every Saturday in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre from Feb. 23 through April 6.
Back for another season of hilarity are returning cast members: Christine Alexander, Kevin Allen, Jason Cannon, Andrew Deeb, Chris Friday, Sergei Glushonkov, Patrick A. Jackson, Joey James, Darryl Knapp, Emily Levin, Denee Lortz, Will Luera, Michelle Neal, Joey Panek, Sal Piccolo, Jim Prosser, Adam Ratner, Elise Rodriguez, Natasha Samreny, and Anna Weatherwax.
All performances take place on Saturdays in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre with doors opening one hour before show time. Full menu and bar are available.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from the FST Box Office at 941-366-9000, or online at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
