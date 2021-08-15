Karen Hayes

VENICE — Epiphany Cathedral parishioner Karen Hayes assumed responsibility of tending to the Memorial Garden at the entrance to the Cathedral in Venice, according to Epiphany.

Hayes is a master gardener and she holds a landscape management certificate from Purdue University, the church noted.

"So now, watch our garden grow," it said.

