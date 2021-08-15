In the garden On the Spot Window Tint helps the community Staff Report Aug 15, 2021 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Epiphany Cathedral parishioner Karen Hayes has assumed the responsibility of tending to the Memorial Garden at the entrance to the Cathedral in Venice.PHOTO PROVIDED PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Epiphany Cathedral parishioner Karen Hayes assumed responsibility of tending to the Memorial Garden at the entrance to the Cathedral in Venice, according to Epiphany.Hayes is a master gardener and she holds a landscape management certificate from Purdue University, the church noted.“So now, watch our garden grow,” it said.Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Yany Alonso Ruth Hill Jubilee Center Administrator On The Spot Window Tint Food Truck St.david’s Jubilee Center Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Code snitches can no longer go incognito Tropical Storm Fred projected for area Saturday Cops: Man causes scene at Robert L. Anderson building Forecasters keep eye on potential of Fred Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now COVID doctor: 'Almost all of this is preventable' Code snitches can no longer go incognito Tropical Storm Fred projected for area Saturday Cops: Man causes scene at Robert L. Anderson building Forecasters keep eye on potential of Fred Calendar
