MARBELLA, SPAIN - With balmy temperatures all year round and an array of festive offerings, Americans may want to consider Marbella - Estepona in Spain for a Mediterranean Christmas.
In Marbella, Kempinski Hotel Bahia has partnered with celebrity designer Debbie Wingham to reveal a festive showstopper. It has set up a beachfront escape that is housing the world’s most extravagant Christmas tree, worth a total of £11.9 million - about $15.3 million - and nothing short of spectacular.
Fashioned from high-value stones, the tree is peppered with pink, red, white and black diamonds, edible treats and traditional decorations.
Guests and locals alike gathered in the hotel’s recently refurbished lobby, enjoying traditional music and sipping on champagne, before the tree was unveiled Nov. 30.
The tree, glittered with stunning handmade decorations encrusted with diamonds and precious jewels all flawlessly cut and ethically sourced, decorations include 3-carat pink diamonds, 4-carat sapphire, oval red diamonds, black and white diamonds, and a mixture of remastered, expertly upcycled jewelry from the likes of Bvulgari, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels and Chanel.
Inspired by the verdant feathers of a peacock and the modernist art-deco era, the tree features unique martini glasses, feathers, perfume bottles and even 3-D printed chocolate peacocks.
But it wouldn’t be Christmas without tradition, and guests can still expect to find classic decorations such as snowflakes, fairies, nutcrackers and beautifully decorated baubles, carefully curated with a mixture of materials, from diamond dust and 24 carat gold to emu and ostrich eggs.
Not solely a feature for the tree, those heading to Marbella during this festive season may also join the hotel’s Diamond and Champagne Night on Dec. 28.
That night, guests will have the chance to indulge in a decadently curated cocktail dining experience by Executive Chef David Fernandez and take home a diamond valued at about $2,200.
The indulgent cocktail dinner with a twist will see guests sip on Perrier Jouet as they each have the chance to select a key and attempt to unlock a box containing the valuable treasure, whoever’s key fits the lock will take home the dazzling diamond.
Kempinski Hotel Bahia is situated a stone’s throw from the palm tree-lined promenade of Estepona - Marbella.
With landscaped gardens, expansive swimming pools, terracotta towers lined with luxurious rooms and suites and newly refurbished restaurants and bars, the property has become a favorite escape for families, couples and adventurers alike.
Nestled in Estepona – Marbella, Spain, Kempinski Hotel Bahía celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019.
The beach resort has 145 rooms - including 17 suites - overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and hotel, with subtropical gardens and pools, trendy culinary concepts and Kempinski Spa. Visit: kempinski.com/en/marbella - Eva-Marie Panzer is with Kempinksi Hotels
