WELLEN PARK - The grand opening of IslandWalk's new clubhouse and amenities facility took place Saturday, with a celebration deemed the Flamingle Festival.

The event started off with live poolside entertainment provided by Capt. Dave Panman on steel drums, vendors, food trucks, games and activities for kids as well as activities at the new dog park.

Pickleball demonstrations, featuring an exhibition game with IslandWalk's own pro Sarah Saari, was also held.

The day came to a close with more musical entertainment in the evening provided by Off the Record band at the event center, comprised of IslandWalk residents at the community's event center.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments