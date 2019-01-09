If you saw Venice Theatre’s production of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” in December, perhaps you are thinking about how much fun it would be to be part of that wonderful production next year.
As you could tell from the talent on area stages, especially at Venice Theatre, we have a lot of talent in this area. Many of those players on the main stage learned their craft in classes at Venice Theater. So can you.
Broadway Series Master Classes are set to begin Saturday, Jan. 12. Students in grade 9 through adult can sharpen their audition skills and also improve performance skills in these classes. The series will be led by Broadway actor Kristen Beth Williams who was recently seen in the Broadway revival of “Hello Dolly;”.Dr. Harold Mortimer, a Weitzenhoffer Endowed Professor of Musical Theatre at The University of Oklahoma; and Alissa Mortimer, Associate Professor Acting at The University of Oklahoma. He is an actor, director, music director, and Fulbright Scholar.The University of Oklahoma boasts one of the country’s top-ranked performing arts programs.
There are two sessions for those who are Broadway Bound and another for those who are college bound. The cost of each session is $40. for details, contact Kelly Duyn at 941-486-8679 or KellyDuyn@Venicetheatre.net.
An additional opportunity for teens is the audition on Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. for VT’s new Teen Improv Troupe.
There will be two other adult workshops: “Musical Theatre Audition Prep” on Feb. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and “The Fitzmaurice Voicework Master Class” on March 16, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Finally, for actors of all ages who need help preparing an audition song for the theater’s May production of “Honk! A Musical Tale of the Ugly Duckling,” instructor Pamela Henley will offer individual half-hour prep classes on March 3 and 10.
Venice Theatre is located at 140 W. Tampa Ave. on the island in Venice. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show time.
If you prefer to see theater than to be in it, coming up next in The Pinkerton is the Stage II production of Arlene Hutton’s “See Rock City,” which takes up about a year after the ending of last season’s “Last Train to Nibroc.” The sequel follows young married couple May and Raleigh through the end of World War II and introduces their mothers-in-law.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 4-20. Adult tickets are $28. Student tickets are $15 to $17. Seating is general admission. All seats are on sale now at venicestage.com or call the box office at 941-488-1115.
Also coming up, but later in the month, is a fascinating bus tour on Jan. 24, organized by the Historical Society of Sarasota County. If you have never been to Solomon’s Castle in Ona, this is a great chance to do it the easy way — on a climate-controlled bus. You will get a tour of the castle which was built with recycled newspaper printing plates by the late Howard Solomon. After touring the castle and the King’s Court, you will have lunch in the Boat in the Moat Restaurant and also have time for shopping in the gift shops there.
Solomon was a character with a delightful imagination and great sense of humor. His children are carrying on for him, even to the scalloped apples often served at the Boat in the Moat restaurant. The “plane wall in the kitchen” and a wonderful representation of Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra are two of my favorites things to see in the castle. Also there are Big Foot’s roller skates to let you know that there is a theme to items created by Solomon. His wife planned the landscaping. Most people I have met who go there once end up returning again and again to take friends to see it.
The coach will leave from the HSOSC headquarters, located at 1260 12th Street (between US41 and Cocoanut Avenue) at 8:30 a.m. returning by 3 p.m. The site contains the restored Crocker Church (1901) and Bidwell-Wood House (1882). The cost is $75 per person which covers the cost of transportation, admission fee and lunch selected from three options. The funds raised from the trip will go toward preservation of the society’s two historical buildings on the site. Call 941-364-9076.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.