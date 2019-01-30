For some of us, it is always Tootsie Roll Time.
For the Knights of Columbus Council 7052 in Venice, Tootsie Roll Time will be Friday and Saturday . Members will conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drive to raise money to assist disabled citizens in the Venice area.
In its 41st year, the local campaign has collected more than $180,000, with all the proceeds going to local groups in this area. Those organizations service adults with Alzheimer’s, children and adults with Down Syndrome and others with congenital and acquired disabilities, including veterans. Last year, over $9,000 was given to Loveland Center, Dreams are Free, In Stride, The Living Room at Venice Senior Center and the DAV.
Area Knights will be outside Publix and Winn-Dixie stores in the Venice area Friday and Saturday with free Tootsie Rolls and canisters to collect donations for this “sweet” cause. Give whatever you can. I may be at Publix several times Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, don’t miss the Gentlemen of Jazz concert at the Gazebo in Centennial Park this afternoon, and, if you can manage to cross the street to the KMI Building in the 200 block of West Tampa Ave., there are some great merchants there, plus a nice little French restaurant with wonderful onion soup, crepes and more. Also just across the street is Luna Ristorante with its huge portions of deliciousness, and Venice Theatre, the “number one community theater in the U.S.,” on a per capita basis.
These businesses will be most happy to see you, especially during the next few weeks as road construction continues and makes it a challenge to get to many of these wonderful places. The city has made St. Augustine a two-way street for the duration, which will make it a little easier to find parking spaces for the KMI building, Luna and the theater. You might have to get there via Harbor Drive North and several side streets, but it is possible.
Venice Avenue is looking better every day as tree planting and landscaping continues. West Tampa Avenue will be beautiful again, too, once all the new sewers and roadwork are completed. Meanwhile, keep your GPS gear handy. It may be a good time to see which system is better: Garmin, Google or Waze.
”Always, Patsy Cline” closes Sunday, Feb. 3, at Venice Theatre. The next mainstage production will be “42nd Street,” opening Feb. 22 and playing through March 24. In the Pinkerton, the musical “Assisted Living” opens Feb. 1 and plays through March 10.
Coming soon in the Venice Gondolier Sun^p will be an article inspired by the lunch I attended Jan. 23 at Michaels on East in Sarasota.
The occasion was the opening of this year’s Sarasota waterfront display of a unique art exhibition that began in Sarasota 15 years ago with 147 submissions. “Embracing Our Differences,” is the parent organization for this unique project. In 2018 the display on the Sarasota waterfront, along Mound Avenue, featured 45 billboard-sized artworks and inspirational quotations selected from 8,375 entries from all over the world. Entries came from 95 countries, with entries from India, Russia and Iran second only to the number from the U.S. How is that for a little school project that began in Sarasota in 2004?
Last year there were 39,211 students and 932 teachers involved in what has become “the largest educational program of its kind in Southwest Florida.” That is a quote from Sarah Wertheimer, the executive director of this special program. I am far from being an expert on educational programs throughout the U.S. but I think one would be hard-pressed to find an equally impressive program anywhere else.
I grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, when its school system was one of the very best in the U.S. Everyone went to college and then on to interesting lives in a variety of diverse careers. My friends represented many different religions and different colors as well. When I then went to a woman’s college in Virginia, I had my first encounter with people who judged others by race or religion. I won’t go into details but not having been brought up that way, I was shocked on more than one occasion by thoughts erupting from the mouths of what I thought were intelligent beings. Virginia was in need of an Embracing Our Differences campaign in those days when segregation was the norm in the South.
Fortunately my college has come a long way. While still just for women (except at the graduate level) Sweet Briar College comprises young women of every race, religion and walk of life and from nearly every state as well as many countries, ranging from Scotland to China.
At Michael’s, my tablemates represented a variety of races, religions and occupations. We were bound together by this special program and all the more so by the young man who was the speaker.
Physically disabled, Seth Murana was a product of Booker School of the Arts in Sarasota. His Booker teacher, Jeanne Fox, created a group referred to as the Dragonfly Poets. She said the first few years Seth mostly played video games and wrote about them. When his thinking changed so did his writing.
”Seldom do we hear from a student who changed a teacher,” she said as she introduced him as the speaker. “Words change the way we think. We can make our world better by the words we use.”
Seth told us of the day he and his classmates were going to to Venice on a bus trip from Booker. He said he figured that Venice would be very different from his world. The students would be different as would their teachers and their parents.
”I was wrong,” he said.
That is a lesson for all of us. Embracing Our Differences, the annual outdoor exhibit celebrating diversity and inclusion, will be on display through March 15 in Bayfront Park in downtown Sarasota. The posters are mostly at the end of the waterfront closest to Marie Selby Gardens.
There is more to learn about Seth and also about this program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.