First off, apologies to Peter Tavino who has contributed so many terrific aerial shots to this paper, thanks to his skill at flying his drone and as a photographer. We inadvertently credited a photo to him that he didn’t take recently. For that, we apologize. But he contributes great photos.
The one in Wednesday’s Our Town showed Venice Theatre looking better than ever with all the work that has been done. It even showed the recently acquired Hamilton Building in the background. That building is destined to become the theater’s education center and is a wonderful addition to our community theater’s campus.
This weekend, the theater is back in the entertainment business in the main stage area. If you are lucky you might snag a seat for tomorrow’s show featuring Venice Theatre’s Michelle Kasanofsky at the piano. But you must try for tickets today — Saturday — because tickets are not being sold the day of the performance at Venice nor most of the other area theaters.
It’s another safety measure as is the requirement for masks, social distance seating, temperature checks and, in most theaters, no intermission and smaller casts, also masked and keeping their distance from one another.
If anyone was here prior to 1970 and during the winter quarter residency of the Kentucky Military Institute, they might not recognize the old garage and armory used by the military school cadets.
Since the KMI left Venice, the building has been acquired by Venice Theatre and undergone several major renovations, including the very important removal of the word “Little” from what has become the second most important community theater in the United States, after the Omaha Playhouse, which is similar in size and programs but not in the number of volunteers, nor in number of area residents.
Venice has 1,500 theater volunteers, which is many more than Omaha but Omaha has many more residents — some 450,000 versus the 23,000 or so that live within our city limits. Omaha tops us in residents, even if we were to annex Sarasota, Osprey, Nokomis, Englewood and North Port. Please City Council folks — do not even think of such a thing!
In terms of numbers, my vote is always with this city’s theater and its top-notch roster of employees and its 1,500 volunteers and its incredible donors who have really stepped up to the plate during the pandemic.
But then, I am the ultimate Venice snob. In addition to the theater we have a beautiful art center with a talented staff, Loveland Center for the Developmentally Challenged, Venice Symphony, Venice Chorale, Venice Concert Band, South County Jazz Club, the stunning Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High School, at least 100 important historic homes dating to the 1920s when famous Harvard-trained city planner designed the city of Venice and hired fellow Harvard grad Prentiss French to design the initial landscaping.
If those two could see this beautiful city now and see what Bob Vedder and members of Venice Area beautification have done, they would be rightfully astounded.
Maybe all this beauty and so many nice people are why sea turtle nesting has been significantly up the past several years. Patrols will be on the beaches early this year — April 15.
Mote-trained patrols walk the beaches daily from North Casey Key to about where Caspersen Beach begins. Coastal Wildlife Club takes over from Caspersen Beach and Manasota Key south to Gasparilla Island and Little Gasparilla Island.
And while the homes on Casey Key have grown over the years for the beach cottages which were the norm until the 1970s, sea turtles are still well regarded on those beaches even as the cottages are being replaced by mansions all up and down Casey Key. Most are west of the Casey Key Road while the newer homes on the Gulf of Mexico side are set farther back from the water than what was allowed 40 or more years ago. That bodes well for the turtles but also for the residents who can enjoy so many miles of uncrowded sand.
That is especially true in the gated area of North Casey Key where Realtors like the Ayers sisters featured in today’s main story in Our Town followed in their parents footsteps by selling homes during the biggest transformation of Casey Key since the first “snowbirds” discovered that wiggly road and scenic beach area.
My first job at the Gondolier was as a real estate “stringer.”
That meant I only wrote about real estate and covered the area from South Sarasota, Osprey, Nokomis and Venice to North Port. I rode in a jeep with the late Jacques Cloutier who developed Sawgrass on the land that would be Sawgrass, wrote about several builders at the Plantation, the creation of Venice Golf and Country Club and so many areas around Jacaranda, many also built by Cloutier’s J and J Homes.
I had so much fun doing that and learning about this community that when I heard a full-time reporter’s job was open, I went to the editor and now, more than 25 years later, I am one of the happiest people in this town.
When our editor got the call about the Ayers sisters and their real estate legacy plus the type homes they sell he wondered if I would be interested in writing about them and Casey Key real estate.
Of course. I would love to see a house inhabited by a European count and countess and then when one of the houses turned out to be a house I had written about in my real estate days back in 2006 when it was built, that was a bonus I only discovered the day I was out looking at houses on Casey Key listed with the Ayers sisters. It was fun going back in time and brought back memories of looking at homes with my parents back in the late ’60s and ’70s when they first wintered in Venice and then my first years in Venice beginning in 1993 when I found a lot and built my house here in Venice.
My mother was an active member of Venice Art Center and often went out to Casey Key, for plein air painting sessions at the beach. I have a painting I did while tagging along with her one year while escaping the snow in Cleveland.
Surprisingly, the cottage where she painted is still there although so much of Casey, especially the northern part, has been transformed with so many “McMansions.”
When the first of those giant houses went up, we would get regular calls at the Gondolier with news that Oprah was building a house there. She never did although Rosie O’Donnell was there for a few years as well as a famous tennis player or two.
Ed McMahon supposedly had a house on Manasota Key which also has had its share of “yuppification” during the same period. Bobby Vinton and Donna Summer are others who have lived on Manasota Key.
Author Stephen King is probably the most famous person on Casey Key — in the gated north section where the late John D. MacDonald lived back in the ’80s. His Travis McGee mystery novels were hugely popular in the ’60s and ’70s but he wrote a plethora of other books, too, including one that was turned into the movie “Cape Fear.”
Despite the plethora of multimillion-dollar homes on Casey Key these days, the names of most of the owners would not be recognized by most people.
And a few of the houses are behind such tall walls and gates that no one but owners and visitors can see what the houses are like.
Homes under construction, as is one of the Ayers’ listings, offer the best view of what will be. Three stories are not unusual and offer incredible views both east and west.
Casey Key definitely is growing up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.