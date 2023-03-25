OSPREY — Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announces the return of its Wild About Nature Festival on Saturday, April 1.
This celebrated community event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the organization’s Bay Preserve headquarters at 400 Palmetto Avenue in Osprey.
With an exhibitor line-up featuring many local environmental and youth-serving organizations, this annual festival brings the community together, connecting kids to the beauty and wonder of the natural world through a fun-filled day of nature-based activities and exploration.
Activities include tree climbing, nature printing, native plant planting, animal encounters, dip-netting, face-painting, crafts, and more.
Multiple food trucks will also be onsite, including Currywurst, Killicks Kitchen, Kona Ice, and The Maine Line.
“We are absolutely delighted to bring this engaging and educational festival back to Bay Preserve,” said Christine P. Johnson, president of Conservation Foundation. “Through both our year-round youth education programming and events such as these, we strive to create the kind of WOW! moments in nature that lead to a lifelong respect for and appreciation of the great outdoors.”
This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Event parking is offsite at First Baptist Church of Osprey, Victory Baptist Church, and the historic Osprey Library.
A trolley will be running on a loop to transport guests between the event space and parking areas. More details can be found on Conservation Foundation’s Facebook page or at conservationfoundation.com/events.
About Conservation Foundation
Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast protects land and water in Southwest Florida for the benefit of people and nature. Working with landowners, businesses, and government, Conservation Foundation saves land forever, protecting those special places that make this region extraordinary.
A nationally accredited land trust, Conservation Foundation purchases natural areas, holds voluntary land protection agreements, and educates for responsible land and water stewardship in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier Counties.
