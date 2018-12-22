Jane Brody, the “High Priestess of Health,” will be in Sarasota in January to help raise funds for ITN SunCoast, Sarasota and Manatee County’s non-profit transportation service for people age 60+ and adults with vision challenges.
Brody will be the keynote speaker at the third annual Come Ride With Us! luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 11:30 a.m., at the new Carlisle Inn & Conference Center in Sarasota.
Brody is a New York Times columnist since 1976 and author of many books and articles on science and nutrition, and she will present “Living Well to 100.” Her weekly column on “Personal Health” has been syndicated nationwide.
Linda Carson, co-host of SunCoast View, will emcee the luncheon program.
The Come Ride with Us! luncheon is ITN SunCoast’s annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to ITN’s Road Scholar Program that provides rides at a reduced cost to individuals in their 80s and 90s living on limited incomes. Some of the funds raised will be used for volunteer driver recruitment, which is so important in order to meet the need for rides across Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Tickets are $50 and include Brody’s keynote address, sit-down lunch with Der Dutchman pie, and healthy living exhibits. To purchase tickets or sponsor a table, call ITN SunCoast at 941-364-7530 or visit: itnsuncoast.org.
About ITN SunCoast
ITN SunCoast, founded in 2010, is a local, nonprofit transportation service that provides rides for any reason, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to anywhere within Sarasota and Manatee counties. Our mission is help people age 60+ and adults with vision challenges maintain their independence and live joyful and meaningful lives by connecting them to each other and the community.
For more information, call 941-364-7530 or visit: itnsuncoast.org.
