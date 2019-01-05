The Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (BACVB), in partnership with The Studio at Gulf and Pine in Anna Maria, invites fans and art collectors to view a unique selection of works of art created by award-winning actress Jane Seymour, upon the opening of “Up Close and Personal: The Art of Jane Seymour,” at The Studio Gulf and Pine (10101 Gulf Drive) on Tuesday, Jan. 15.
Featuring nearly 50 and limited-edition giclee prints, the exhibit will be on display and available for acquisition through Feb. 9.
The BACVB and Realize Bradenton are especially excited that Seymour will be there to help unveil the newest piece of public art on the Bradenton Riverwalk. The unveiling ceremony, open to the public, takes place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, directly across from Veteran’s Monument Park.
In addition to the art exhibition and unveiling event, Seymour will appear at Manatee Performing Arts Center (502 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34205) Saturday, Jan. 19 at noon, when she will talk about her artwork. This intimate event will conclude with a short Q & A, followed by a book signing and rare photo opportunity with the artist. Tickets for this event are available for purchase at Tickets.ManateePerformingArts Center.com.
“The arrival of this exhibition and area-wide events are a testament to the Bradenton Area’s commitment to providing world-class arts and cultural events and opportunities throughout the county,” said BACVB Executive Director Elliott Falcione. “We are thrilled to welcome Jane Seymour and hope residents and visitors take advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to experience her work and learn from her fascinating life story.”
Seymour is best known for her performances in the James Bond film “Live and Let Die, Somewhere in Time,” as well as the American television series “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.” Her work has earned her an Emmy, two Golden Globes and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to being a celebrated actress, Seymour is also a lauded author and painter, and designed the widely successful line of jewelry “Open Hearts by Jane Seymour.” Crediting her mother’s advice and personal philosophy as her inspiration behind the line, the Open Heart design has become a universally-recognized symbol of giving and receiving love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.