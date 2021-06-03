VENICE - The Jewish Congregation of Venice will reopen July 1 to its members.
The reopening committee, led by Vice President Steve Kleinglass, announced to decision after it was made during a May 24 meeting on Zoom. The committee wanted to "insure a seamless and safe transition," it said in a news release.
There will be a number of stipulations, it said.
"Everyone must have received both vaccinations, masks and social distancing are optional. The interior of the building is in the process of being deep cleaned, including the ductwork," the news release said.
There will be seats provided for congregants wanting to social distance. Those seats will remain available "for the foreseeable future," it said.
will conduct services without masks and congregants have the option of wearing them.
Services conducted by Rabbi Ben Shull and Cantor Marci Vitkus will be done without masks, although congregants can wear them if they wish.
There will prepackaged snacks and bottled water served at oneg shabbat during its Friday night services starting in July.
"Activities will be normalized gradually and in accordance with CDC guidelines," it said.
JCV is at 600 North Auburn Road, Venice. For more information, call 941-484-2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.