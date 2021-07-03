Aiming for a life in theater was less common 50-some years ago than it is today.
Yet, with his brother playing the lead in “Toad of Toad Hall,” and his mother an actress at Venice Little Theatre, it seemed a natural goal for Jeff Dillon, then 6, today 60.
“After that, every time Venice Theatre needed a kid, I was the kid,” he said.
By the time he was 18, he had been in about 50 or 60 plays.
“When the voice started to change, I got involved backstage.”
In those days Venice Theatre was called Venice Little Theatre, and the name fit. It did not have a full-time executive director, let alone being one the first three community theaters in the U.S. to offer the Theater Technical Apprentice Program.
That’s a two-year program during which students receive experience in several aspects of theater that ensure they likely will never be without work in theater.
In the two-year course, sanctioned by the Florida Department of Education, students learn make-up and marketing, set design, lighting, sound and enough other skills that they should never be unemployed unless they want to be.
Jeff’s father was Sam Dillon, a former editor of the Venice Gondolier. Sam was in that post longer than anyone before or since.
Jeff’s mother, Joan, was from Australia. She was the children’s librarian at the then-new Venice Public Library but also acted and volunteered on costumes at Venice Theatre.
Jeff inherited the talent genes of both parents and used them all the past 50-plus years as a professional actor, director, lighting and sound tech designer, carpenter and more. He stayed gainfully employed all that time in this area’s theaters, both amateur and professional.
His last full-time job in this area was at Lemon Bay Playhouse, which he just left this week after two years.
“They had a system,” he said. “It is volunteer driven. Horst Mueller builds sets. He is 85.”
It has a part-time costume designer along with a marketing and production manager.
“Jean Trammell (past president of Venice Theatre) helped Lemon Bay in its early days,” he said. “Its 99 seats came from the Venice Theatre.”
Like most other theaters, Lemon Bay was shuttered by the pandemic, yet the theater group honored its commitment to Dillon.
“They’ve been great about keeping me going during the pandemic,” Dillon said. “I worked about 25 hours a week. We planned the current season.”
Its board president, Bob LaSalle, picked the dates and Dillon created the master calendar.
“We also have showcase performances. The performers get 60% and the theater 40%.”
The last play in which Dillon performed at Lemon Bay was “Grandma’s Murder Club” in July 2019.
“I was only going to stay five years at Lemon Bay and then retire,” Dillon said.
He will be replaced by Laura Sigrist from Fort Myers.
Dillon is the youngest of five children born to Joan and Sam. Because his mother was Australian, all the children were eligible to become dual citizens, though his brother Keith is the only one to do that. He now lives in a small town outside of Melbourne.
His sister Wendy works in New York City. She is 72, an actress who now does voiceover work as well. Brother Bruce performed at the Players. He died at the age of 69 and is buried at the family plot in the pioneer cemetery in Nokomis.
His sister Jan died in 2013 at the age of 67 in Venice, where she was a nurse and a baker.
Sam Dillon spent most of his working years at the Venice Gondolier, employed at the newspaper until shortly before he died, while Joan Dillon divided her time between books, the theater and her children.
After working at the library she opened a bookstore, East of the Sun, in Venice.
“East of the Sun was like Barnes and Noble, with comfortable chairs and more,” he said. “It was ahead of its time.
“She also started a reading club for kids. When they finished a book she might hold a parade. Venice was still a small town so all she had to do was all the cops and tell them she was having a parade outside the library.”
Joan Dillon’s influence on Jeff seems to have been the strongest for he truly made a career in theater and entertainment.
He also is a drummer and Latin percussionist as well as theater manager, scenery supervisor, lighting consultant, set builder and painter, property master and voiceover artist.
As an actor, he performed in virtually every theater in the area but also worked in Orlando and other parts of Florida. This all-round thespian also sings — second tenor or baritone.
But his love of reading also came from his father. He would stop by the Gondolier on the way home from Venice Elementary School. In those days, the paper was where Babe’s Hardware is today.
Jeff Dillon also worked as a wellness manager for local YMCAs and was certified as a personal trainer.
In many ways, he paved the way for those who have followed at Venice Theatre to make their careers in theater. The difference is that these days, many more colleges offer professional programs in the arts and arts engagement as well as performance, direction and so on. Several Venice Theatre students regularly take part in the TTAP program even if they plan to major in theater at college.
Only time will tell if or when Dillon’s theater muse will beckon once again. Meanwhile, he has plans to travel, and there are his drums and the several friends with whom he plays.
“I don’t want a full-time job,” he said.
With so many talents, several part-time gigs could add up.
