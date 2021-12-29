SARASOTA — Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical “Jersey Boys” is set to play at the Van Wezel on Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 26, at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“Jersey Boys” is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard and the radio couldn’t get enough of it.
While their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.
The show features all their hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”
“Jersey Boys” opened in New York on Nov. 6, 2005, and by the time it closed more than 11 years later, on Jan. 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as “42nd Street,” “Grease,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “The Producers.”
“Jersey Boys” will return to New York with a new production in November.
The “Jersey Boys” U.S. National Tour opened to rave reviews in San Francisco on Dec. 1, 2006, and is still breaking house records in cities across North America. “Jersey Boys can also be seen on board the Norwegian Bliss.
“Jersey Boys” is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award, the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia).
Tickets are $67-$117 and can be purchased at VanWezel.org; by calling the box office at 941-263-6799; or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel’s 2021-22 season are on sale now.
For the latest safety protocols, visit the Van Wezel’s Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.
Updates can be found on the Van Wezel’s website and social media accounts.
