SARASOTA - New virtual classes will help people to develop skills for healthy relationships in terms of parenting, co-parenting along with helping teach about achieving financial independence.
The REACH and IGNITE programs are being held starting May 20 through the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast.
"The REACH program is a federally funded program that supports low-income, at-risk adults in developing the skills to hone healthy relationships, improve parenting/co-parenting skills and enhance their ability to gain and retain financial independence," it said in a news release.
A second program also assists people in need.
"The IGNITE program is a federally funded fatherhood program that helps struggling fathers and father figures enhance their parent-child relationship(s), sustain healthy relationships and identify and support their financial independence and job goals," it said.
The REACH Program began May 20 and is a free 20-week relationship class, it said.
"Two 10-week sessions will focus on relationships and parenting. All participants must be age 18 and older and live in Sarasota, Manatee or Charlotte County," it said.
To register, call 941-504-7052.
It will be available in English and Spanish.
The second program begins Thursday, May 27.
"The IGNITE program will begin a free, virtual 12-week fatherhood class. Fathers and father figures will be provided with the tools and knowledge to gain sustainable employment and learn positive money management skills. All participants must be age 18 and older, live in Sarasota, Manatee or Charlotte County and have a child under the age of 24."
Those interested in the IGNITE program can register by calling 941-225-5660.
For more information on JFCS, visit www.JFCS-Cares.org or call (941) 366-2224.
